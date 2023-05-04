 large image

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen specs leak

Specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen appear to have leaked via a reliable source, revealing the resolution as well as the size.

Established tipster Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to issue the claim that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will pack a 3.4-inch cover screen. We’ve heard that number before, of course, most notably as part of a set of leaked specs and renders that emerged earlier in the week.

What’s notable with this latest claim is the addition of resolution specifications. According to the tip, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen will pack a 720 x 748 resolution.

If you do the maths (which Ice Universe kindly has), that will mean a pixel density of 305ppi. In other words, while the new external screen will be almost twice the size of the 1.9-inch Galaxy Z Flip 4 equivalent, and a square(ish) shape rather than a rectangular one, it’ll retain its sharpness.

We’re expecting the internal display to remain much the same at 6.7 inches. The entire device has been tipped to measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm unfolded, which would be pretty much the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before it.

Hopefully we won’t have too much longer to wait for Samsung’s new foldable range. According to another rumour, the company is looking to bring its next big Unpacked event forward from August to July.

With the foldable competition hotting up, this would seem like a smart move.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

