Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks set for a healthy power boost

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks likely to receive a power boost over the current Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

Prolific Samsung tipster Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to reveal evidence of a Geekbench 5 benchmark score for a device that’s been identified as the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

As you can see, the device code-named the Samsung SM-F721U is running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, the official announcement of which is set to take place on May 20 (that’s tomorrow).

Interestingly, a move to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus would represent a one-and-a-half generational leap over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which runs on the Snapdragon 888.

It would also make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 more powerful than Samsung’s current flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized S Pen device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Another interesting point to note is that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would represent an even bigger power bump over the Galaxy S22 Ultra in regions such as the UK. In such countries, Samsung has used its own Exynos 2200 chip, which has been shown to be inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

It could provide a vital spark of interest to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. With a design that’s widely tipped to be identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s before it, and rumours of similarly unchanged charging speeds, Samsung seemed to be at risk of underwhelming with the follow-up to its most exciting phone of 2021.