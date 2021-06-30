Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders show a bigger front screen and bold new colours

New renders from GizNext appear to give us our first clear look at Samsung’s upcoming foldable flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If legitimate, the shots show a device that’s about evolution, rather than revolution with largely the same form factors and a handful of small but significant design changes.

The most important of these is a size boost to the external display. When closed, the first two generations of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would use this 1.1-inch display to show (limited) notifications and as a viewfinder for selfies. This, GizNext says, has been increased to a 1.9-inch display, which should make these things a little clearer – although still no substitute for opening up the phone if you need to do anything serious.

Elsewhere, the renders show a slightly rearranged camera layout, with the two lenses aligned vertically alongside the display rather than horizontally as before. Presumably that’s because the larger external display has pushed them along, but it’s a strong look all the same, especially with the two-tone design Samsung appears to be using this time around.

On that note, GizNext claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 “could” come in no fewer than eight different colours, which certainly sounds like a lot to us given the high-end price of foldables. Nonetheless, the claimed shades are dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue and white. You can see a few of them in the renders dotted throughout the page.

The report also suggests that, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this will see the introduction of under-screen camera technology when unfolded. A larger battery is also mooted, though the article doesn’t say how much larger.

In terms of price, GizNext claims the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch at $1400 (or around £1011 at the time of writing.) That’s notably less than the $1449 / £1399 starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G when it debuted last year, but a long way off the 20% price cut the company was reportedly mulling this time around.

We should find out how much of this is true soon enough. While other reports haven’t agreed on the early August 3 unveiling mooted here, all seem to agree that August is the month to watch.