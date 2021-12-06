Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting the Android 12 update right now

If you’ve got one of Samsung’s fantastic foldable Z Flip 3 smartphones then you could be in store for a shiny new upgrade very soon.

It has been reported that Android 12, along with OneUI 4.0, has already started hitting models of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This is a stable version of the software, rather than a beta version so this move hints at a wider rollout coming soon.

The firmware version for this new software is ‘F711BXXU2BUKM‘ and the rollout is said to be underway currently in Serbia. Sammobile also reports the update includes the December 2021 security patch which is always good to see.

While this release is fairly limited, it seems like Samsung is testing the final rollout of Android 12 before giving it a wider release. Hopefully, other regions will see a release sooner rather than later.

Included in the OneUI 4.0/Android 12 release for Samsung phones is an updated interface that has smatterings of influence from the Material You feature found on the Pixel 6. Like with the Pixel devices, you can pull accent colours from a wallpaper and add this throughout the UI.

There’s also the introduction of the Privacy Dashboard, multiple updated widgets and altered stock apps from Samsung.

To check whether there is an update available for your Samsung phone, head into the Settings panel and then scroll down to Software Update. We’ll bring you more information about a wider release of Android 12 when we get it.

We’d expect Samsung to use this software on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Rumours have suggested a release for these phones will come early in 2022, possible at the start of February. Some versions of the Galaxy S22 have been tipped to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the S22 Ultra is expected to follow the blueprint set by previous Note devices by having a silo built-in to house an S Pen stylus.