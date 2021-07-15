Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Geekbench listing promises top-tier specs

The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, while powerful, was not quite as well specced as it could have been. Samsung took the decision to equip it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, rather than the 865 which was powering the Galaxy S20 handsets released on the same day.



This was rectified when the company released the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and it appears the same will be true with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Geekbench benchmarking website has a listing for the phone where it shows the handset to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip – the same one in the Galaxy S21 and the vast majority of 2021’s best Android phones.

The listing also reveals 8GB RAM and that it uses the Android 11 operating system. The scores: 1015 for single-core performance and 3161 for multi-core. While these are a little behind what we’d expect for a phone of these specs, it’s unsurprising that a pre-release handset might need a bit more optimisation before it hits the shelves, so hardly cause for alarm.

The decision seemingly made by Samsung to pursue flagship specs for its revival of the flip phone is an extremely welcome one, given foldables command buyers pay a premium for the fancy screen technology involved. While the Snapdragon 855 wasn’t exactly a slouch in 2020, it still felt difficult to justify paying £1300 for a phone with even slightly outdated specs.



To be fair, Samsung was far from the worst offender here: the foldable $1499 Motorola Razr flip phone had the same internals that could be found in the Realme 3 Pro, which sold for just £219.

Rumours point to 2021 being the year that Samsung attempts to make foldables go mainstream, and there have been reports that both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be on the receiving end of a 20% price cut this time around. We shall have to wait and see if that proves to be true, with Samsung rumoured to be planning its next Unpacked event for August 11.

