Samsung Galaxy X: Release date, specs, price, latest news and rumours

Rumours of a mysterious foldable Samsung phone have been circulating for years, but a recent wave of reports have led us to believe that a flexible handset called the S Galaxy X could launch very soon. But what is it and will you even be able to buy it?

From the latest news and rumours to specs, release date and pricing gossip, our guide reveals all.

The story of the Samsung Galaxy X goes back years, and you can scroll down the page for a full account of Samsung’s efforts in the foldable phone space, and all the reports that proved to be wide of the mark.

Samsung Galaxy X Release Date and Price: What is it, and when does it come out?

The most recent rumours we’ve seen refer to a device known as the Samsung Galaxy X. The working theory is that Samsung has finally managed to manufacture a foldable phone, and is preparing to unveil it this year.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the key Samsung Galaxy X news and rumours:

Samsung Galaxy X Release Date: A foldable handset built by Samsung will apparently be ready by the end of 2018, but might be revealed in October or November. There’s no firm release date for it yet, but 2019 has been suggested.

A foldable handset built by Samsung will apparently be ready by the end of 2018, but might be revealed in October or November. There’s no firm release date for it yet, but 2019 has been suggested. Samsung Galaxy X Design and Specs: The main rumour is that the phone will fold in some way, potentially using a flexible OLED panel and some kind of segmented design. This design could allow the handset to switch between smartphone and tablet form factors.

The main rumour is that the phone will fold in some way, potentially using a flexible OLED panel and some kind of segmented design. This design could allow the handset to switch between smartphone and tablet form factors. Samsung Galaxy X Price: Considering that Samsung is rumoured to be limiting the initial run of Galaxy X smartphones, it’s likely that the phone would be extremely expensive − as a guidance, the lowest-specced Galaxy S9+ launched at £869, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the X cost around £1000 when (and if ) it’s made available.

Samsung Galaxy X: Specs, features and leaks

If ever there was a year that Samsung needed to blow everyone away with a new phone, it’s 2018. Its flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S9, has failed to match up to the firm’s expectations, and has become the worst selling Galaxy S device since the S3.

There’s speculation that the phone will be unveiled in October, but Samsung itself has suggested the phone will be announced at the Samsung Developers Conference on November 7 in San Francisco.

That hint came from Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh, who also revealed that users will be able to access most of the device’s key functionality while the device is folded. In an interview with CNBC last month, he said that for Samsung, “it’s time to deliver” a foldable device.

He added that users will be able to see things in greater detail when they fold out the device into its tablet form.

Koh also outlined some of the more philosophical design questions that the team had to ask itself about the Galaxy X as it attempted to design a device that exceeded, rather than simply matched, the functionality of a tablet.

Instead, Koh says, the Samsung Galaxy X will more than just a phone while folded and more than just a tablet in unfolded mode. “But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they buy it?” he asked.

“So when the end customer uses it, [they’ll think] ‘wow, this is the reason Samsung made it’”, he added.

In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy X is said to be equipped with a 7.3-inch flexible OLED screen that can unfold to form a medium-sized tablet, and it should also come with an Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 CPU and at least 6GB of RAM.

Kim Jang-Yeol, the head of research at Golden Bridge Investment, has predicted that the handset could retail for north of $1800 when it hits the shelves. That’s not much more than the top-spec iPhone XS Max, but there’s also speculation that the phone will, at least initially, be available in extremely limited quantities.

According to a September report from ET News, the Samsung Galaxy X could arrive without the Corning Gorilla Glass used to protected the displays of the majority of top-shelf handsets. The firm reportedly plans to use a transparent polymer from Sumitomo Chemical of Japan instead.

This move would assuredly make the display more susceptible to bumps and spills, but would enable Samsung’s long-held ambitions to finally come to fruition.

And according to ITHome, industry sources say it will run on a foldable battery built by Samsung SDI, which will have a capacity somewhere between 3000mAh and 6000mAh.

Samsung SDI managed to build a foldable battery four years ago, but that only had a 210mAh capacity. Fortunately, the subsidiary is said to be getting close to developing one that could realistically power a smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy X News: The full history

An early prototype

On May 12, 2011, researchers from South Korea’s Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) revealed that they had designed and built a prototype foldable device.

This prototype featured a display that could be folded in half without resulting in a visible crease in the middle, by using advanced AMOLED screen technology. During tests, the researchers found that brightness at the hinge decreased by just 6% after 100,000 folding/unfolding cycles.

Speaking to Phys.org at the time, HongShik Shim, a researcher at SAIT, said: “Our method has the advantages that mature, high-quality AMOLED display panels already exist. But for real commercialisation, some new processes and new materials must be developed, which takes about 1-2 years.”

Samsung’s concept revealed

Then in December, a video produced by Samsung was posted to YouTube, which depicted a flexible Samsung AMOLED device.

In the video, the device looks just like a thin film of plastic, but it works like a smartphone or tablet, running apps and making video calls. It’s a great example of just how far back Samsung’s foldable phone ambitions stretch.

Check it out in the video above.

Quirky tablet patent

On May 2, 2012, it emerged that Samsung had filed a patent application for a smartphone that could fold out into a tablet configuration.

Rather than a flexible display of the type we saw in the 2011 concept video, this was simply a hinged dual-screen device – a little like a Nintendo DS.

The patent depicted the device as shipping with a stylus/pointer that could be removed from the hinge.



LG’s LG G Flex 2 (2015) smartphone was an early example of a phone with a slightly bent screen

Development ongoing

Fast-forward to November 2012 and the Wall Street Journal reported that Samsung was building handsets with flexible displays, and that they were “in the last phase of development”.

Devices carrying the displays were tipped to launch in the first half of 2013, and rumours even suggested the flexible screen tech would actually feature in the Samsung Galaxy S4. They were well wide of the mark.

Samsung Galaxy Q?

On February 5, 2013, we heard news that Samsung was plotting a folding display phone called the Samsung Galaxy Q.

This handset was tipped to launch at Barcelona’s MWC 2013 convention later in the month, and would reportedly ship under the model number GT-B9150.

Unfortunately, that model number turned out to actually be referencing the Samsung Galaxy HomeSync personal cloud device (2013), and we didn’t see a foldable phone after all. Boo!

Flexible Note 3

In May that same year, it was reported that three different prototypes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 were being tested, including one that featured a flexible screen.

SamMobile cited an unnamed Samsung insider; the report confirmed that we may see the Note 3, featuring the bendy screen tech, land at IFA 2013. While we did eventually get a Galaxy Note 3, there was no folding screen.



Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge (2015) was the first time we saw a truly curved screen from Samsung

Patenting a flexible screen

Later that month, it was discovered that Samsung had filed a patent application for a flexible display.

The display was described as being able to detect the various ways users bend the screen, including the folding angle or curvature. This would allow the flexible display to automatically adjust the image so it would be presented accurately.

Another concept video

In autumn, a video produced by Samsung was uploaded to YouTube, depicting a flexible OLED smartphone-cum-tablet concept.

Official confirmation of folding phones

Then on November 6, 2013, Samsung announced that it would be bringing folding display devices to the market at some point in the future. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all the detail it gave.

Analysts spin rumours

In early 2014, analysts tipped Samsung as plotting a new range of smartphone form factors, including a new Galaxy handset with a three-sided bent display.

Song Jong-ho, an analyst at Seoul-based KDB Daewoo Securities, said: “The bent smartphones will be rolled out as a Galaxy variant with a few million units at the end of this year, initially taking aim at the nice market.”

He continued: “The bent device is the first step toward testing the market and gauging how it will react to foldable smartphones that are to be unveiled in the second half of next year.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Edge (2015) was our first glimpse of a curved edge-to-edge display from Samsung

Galaxy Note 4 getting three-sided display?

Then in late April, a report from ZDNet Korea described how the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 would feature a three-sided display that would let you view your notifications at an angle.

This rumour turned out to be an early hint at the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge, which launched in 2015 and featured a curved screen on one side. This technology was eventually rolled out on flagship phones with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which featured a completely edge-to-edge display. And that design trend has continued right to the Samsung Galaxy S9 today.

Samsung champions flexible screens

Towards the end of 2014, Samsung claimed it would be the only manufacturer capable of producing flexible-screen phones during the next 12 months.

Lee Chang-hoon, VP of Samsung Display, said: “We will secure production capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 [flexible displays each month] by the end of next year. There will be no company [except Samsung] that has this great production capacity by 2016.”

He added: “We plan to provide consumers with a product that has a flexible display by the end of the year. However, nothing has been decided on the finished product.”

Another flexible phone patent

In March of 2015, PatentlyMobile revealed that Samsung had filed for a patent on a new kind of flexible device.

The concept paired a flexible display with a body made from a series of interlocking panels. These panels could unlock and slide when placed under pressure, allowing the phone to flex.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung actually filed for this patent way back in the second quarter of 2014.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (2017) retained the curved edge-to-edge ‘Edge’-stye display, but the bezel was slimmed down – Samsung calls it an ‘Infinity Display’

‘Commercialisation’ possible shortly

On March 24, 2015, Business Korea quoted an unnamed Samsung Display official as saying: “The industry believes that the commercialisation of foldable smartphones will be possible in 2016.”

Project Valley?

Then just five days later, SamMobile reported on rumours of a device being built under the codename Project Valley, or Project V.

The report noted that the handset was in “the extremely early stages of development”, and that it could be killed off “at any time”.

It was claimed that Project Valley was a phone built in two parts that could be folded together in the middle.

By September, SamMobile was reporting that the Project Valley foldable smartphone would be launched in January 2016.

The handset was reportedly being tested in two hardware configurations: one with a (then) top-end Snapdragon 820 chip, and one with a more middling Snapdragon 620 processor.

Galaxy X rumours emerge

In late spring, 2016, a SamMobile report citing Korean news sources detailed how Samsung was working on a phone called the ‘Galaxy X’.

This handset was tipped to join the company’s flagship range alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 in 2017.

The Galaxy X smartphone was tipped to be the official name for the Project Valley device that had been reported a year earlier.

According to the report, the Galaxy X would look like a normal smartphone, but would have the ability to fold out to double the size, to more closely resemble a tablet.



We’ve seen plenty of foldable phone/tablet patents from Samsung over the past few years

Two foldable devices?

Then in June, Bloomberg published an article that said Samsung was working on two new devices. One could fold in half “like a cosmetic compact”, while the other would feature a 5-inch display that could be unfurled into an 8-inch tablet.

The report noted that Samsung was planning to showcase the devices in 2017, and suggested that the handsets wouldn’t be marketed under the flagship Galaxy S brand.

Wearable, foldable tablet-phone

On June 30, 2016, a Samsung patent that was filed 18 months earlier was published, detailing a quirky new phone design.

The patent described a handset that could turn into both a wearable and a tablet at a user’s discretion, thanks to a stretchable display panel.

Galaxy Wings?

In September, tech blog GalaxyClub published a report about a Samsung patent that depicted a foldable smartphone.

In one of the patent’s supported images, there was a message written on the screen of the concept device, which read: “Dear Sir or madam! Thank you for purchasing our Galaxy Wings today! Now you can enjoy our virtual keyboard, while having maximum space for writing and reading your emails. Enjoy your time with Galaxy Wings!”

The device pictured appears to be a smartphone-sized object that folds out to offer keyboard extensions on either side, making it look like an elongated tablet crossed with a Bluetooth keyboard. Another image shows the device being bent over into a quarter of a circle, and even a semi-circle to be worn around the wrist.

Foldable tablet with a kickstand patented

At the end of September, Samsung was awarded a design patent that detailed a foldable tablet equipped with a built-in keyboard and kickstand.

The device had three foldable segments that, once opened, revealed a large screen and keyboard.

The curvy Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (2016) was one of Samsung’s most popular handsets of last year

Official foldable phone renders?

Two months later, Samsung blog GalaxyClub revealed supposedly official renders of a foldable smartphone.

The renders depicted a handset that could fold over clam-style, but could still be used normally like a smartphone too. Unfortunately, it was never made clear which regulatory body these supposed patent renders were filed with, so it’s tough to verify their legitimacy.

Another rumour of two phones

Then in December 2016, a report from South Korea’s ETNews described how Samsung was working on two foldable phones, each with a very different design.

According to the report, Samsung was following a “two-track strategy” with the handsets. One device would feature a dual-screen setup that boasted a screen on either side of a hinge, while another would ship with a fully flexible OLED display.

The report also noted that Samsung would first release the former device to gauge consumer response, before deciding whether or not to push ahead with the flexible OLED option.

The dual-phone was reportedly set for a 2017 release, although supply would apparently be limited to a “small amount” initially.

Foldable phone rumours heat up

In January 2017, the Korea Herald reported that “sources familiar with the matter” said Samsung would “roll out more than 100,000 units of fold-out devices in the third quarter [of 2017]”.

Samsung was reportedly working on handsets that could fold out to form a 7-inch tablet, as the company found devices that fold inwards were too inconvenient for users. Apparently, Samsung recognised that users wouldn’t want to unfold their phone every time they wanted to use it.

The sources were quoted as saying: “Since the company already secured fold-in phone technology, it was not a big challenge to shift into the fold-out phones.”

Importantly, the report noted that Samsung was still undecided over when to unveil the device.

Foldable screens at MWC 2017?

In February, South Korea’s ETNews said that Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display would demonstrate a folding smartphone prototype at Barcelona’s MWC 2017 trade show later that month.

The article noted that Samsung wouldn’t show the phone to the general public, but would instead demonstrate it to select invitees only. The device was, apparently, able to fold inwards in the manner of a book.



Samsung released a video in 2013 depicting a foldable smartphone-cum-tablet device

Samsung enters ‘final stage of development’ – apparently

In March, after MWC 2017 was over, a follow-up report by ETNews suggested that Samsung was working on “the final step of development” of a foldable smartphone, with a view to building a working prototype in the third quarter of 2017.

The report suggested that Samsung showed an early concept of the device to a few select mobile network providers, and was plotting to build “thousands of prototypes” during the summer, which would be used to test quality and performance internally.

Samsung was also said to be hoping to provide some prototypes to major mobile networks, with the aim of mass-producing such a phone in 2018.

Bendy phone rumours shot down

On April 2, 2017, a supposed leak posted to Twitter by a Chinese tipster suggested that we’d see the Galaxy X foldable handset released before the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

But just two days later, a Samsung Display engineer poured cold water on rumours of a bendable Galaxy X phone coming in 2017.

At the Display TechSalon held in Seoul, Kim Tae-woong said: “Because the bezel-free display [on the Galaxy S8] currently sells well, we still have enough time to develop foldable display. The technology is expected to be mature around 2019.”

Bluetooth certification

Then in July 2017, it emerged that certification body Bluetooth SIG had certified an otherwise unknown Samsung device under the model number SM-G888N0.

We also saw the same model number device certified for Wi-Fi connectivity standards by the Wi-Fi alliance earlier in 2017. Usually when you see these certifications appear, it means a device is nearing completion and approaching a launch date.

However, there’s no telling whether this device is actually the Samsung Galaxy X, as has been speculated.

Tough to find?

In early October 2017, a report by Forbes suggested that Samsung’s quirky folding phone might be tough to bag. The article said that “the expectation for the Galaxy X is as a limited-run device in a single territory – more than likely the home territory of South Korea”.

Spence argued that the phone would “become one of the rarest” Android handsets in 2018, and that customers would need “the quickness of a falcon and the cunning of a fox” to get one.

He went on: “no matter when Samsung decides to reveal the X, the chances are it’s going to be a collector’s item before it hits retail shelves. If you want a piece of the next-generation of display technology, you’ll have to be fast.” Joy!

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy X? Let us know in the comments.