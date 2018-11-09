The Samsung Galaxy X’s price just leaked and you won’t believe your eyes

At SDC 2018, Samsung gave us a sneak peek at its Galaxy X Infinity Flex display ahead of the device’s expected 2019 release date – and now pricing details for the Samsung foldable phone might also have leaked.

A report in the Korea Times cites analyst sources as saying that the Galaxy X foldable phone will come with a base SIM-free price of 2 million Korean won. That’s around £1365 or $1775 before local taxes, which would place it above even the costly iPhone XS Max, which starts at £1099.

A top-specced iPhone XS Max with 512GB of storage will set you back £1449, and depending on how many Galaxy X variants Samsung opts to launch, the folding tablet-cum-handset could be the priciest mobile device we’ve seen in quite some time.

Such a price would presumably also trump the incoming Galaxy S10, which is Samsung’s next flagship and expected to be revealed in early-2019, with Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress trade show one potential launch window.

The Galaxy X price was suggested by Kim Jang-yeol, head of research at Golden Bridge Investment, along with some further speculation about the device: namely, that it’ll feature a 7.3-inch OLED screen when folded out, which will morph to a 4.5-inch display when closed.

Quite when we learn more tangible details about the Galaxy X remains to be seen – it might also end up being called the Galaxy F, if the rumour mill is to be believed – but we’re hoping that the first-half of 2019 bears fruit.

