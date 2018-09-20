Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone could lack the durability of other flagships

Samsung’s Galaxy X foldable smartphone will represent a technological breakthrough years in the making, but it could take a slight step backwards in terms of durability.

According to the latest reports, the long-awaited Galaxy X could arrive without the Corning Gorilla Glass used to protected the displays of other Samsung flagships and the majority of top-shelf handsets.

According to a report from ET News (via SamMobile) in Samsung’s Korean homeland, Gorilla Glass will be conspicuous by its absent due to its naturally rigid nature. This isn’t exactly a surprise for a technology that’s all about strength and ability to absorb shock.

However, because Samsung wants the Galaxy X to fold in half, it plans to use a transparent polymer from Sumitomo Chemical of Japan. This would assuredly make the display more susceptible to bumps and spills, but would enable Samsung’s long-held ambitions to come to fruition.

Although the Galaxy X has been in the works for a number of years, we still don’t know that much about the handset. Samsung has previously suggested the phone will be announced at the Samsung Developers Conference on November 7 in San Francisco, California.

Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh has also revealed users will be able to access most of the key functionality while the device is folded. In an interview with CNBC last month, he said users will be able to see something in greater detail when they fold out the device into its tablet form.

He also promised more than just a phone-while-folded and a tablet in unfolded mode. He said the final product will send a meaningful message to potential customers.

He said: “But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they buy it?”

“So when the end customer uses it, (they think) ‘wow, this is the reason Samsung made it.”

Are you excited for the launch of the Galaxy X phone? Or do you think it will be a gimmicky release from Samsung? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.