Samsung fuels Galaxy X rumours with cryptic comments in Seoul

There’s been a huge amount of speculation about foldable phones over the past few years, but a flurry of recent reports make it sound like a real product is − at last − just around the corner. Deputy News and Features Editor, Aatif Sulleyman, grills Samsung over its future phone ambitions at its headquarters in Seoul.

Rumour has it that a smartphone with a screen you can fold like a book − said to be called the Samsung Galaxy X − will be unveiled at an event in November. And the company certainly appears to be happy to fuel that speculation.

“I would like to have a larger display when I’m reading a newspaper or watching a video, but I want it to be portable at the same time,” Byung Duk Yang, the head of Samsung Mobile’s display R&D group, said (speaking through an interpreter) at a roundtable held at the company’s Seoul offices this week attended by Trusted Reviews.

“As a smartphone consumer myself, that’s something that I’d like to see.”

DJ Koh, the CEO of Samsung Mobile, recently said “it’s time to deliver” a foldable device, and the impression we’ve got at the moment is that the handset will feature two screens. One is reportedly a 7.3-inch flexible OLED screen that can fold out to form a medium-sized tablet, and the other has been said to be a 4.6-inch external OLED screen.

“For mobile phones, we have to consider that this is a mobile device and so we cannot expand the size continuously without limit,” Byung Duk Yang told Trusted Reviews.

“There’s always an optimal size for mobility, and this is an area that we always have to consider. Therefore, this is a matter of choice. We want, of course, for our screens to be bigger, however we don’t want to compromise mobility. It has to be mobile, and we have to strike the right balance between the two.”

The Samsung Galaxy X, as we imagine it to be anyway, would certainly do that.

Sangil Park, a principal designer at Samsung Mobile and the person behind the quad-rear camera-toting Samsung Galaxy A9, also hinted that huge changes could potentially be on the horizon.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is an excellent smartphone, but it hasn’t sold as well as hoped largely because of how similar it is to the Samsung Galaxy S8. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 isn’t a great deal different to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – though we’ve heard rumours that the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 could significantly up the ante.

Asked if Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphone lines might be ready for a radical redesign, Park (also speaking through an interpreter) said: “We have six design offices globally, and these centres carry out trend research. Based on these research results, we come up with projects.

“It would be a big risk for the company if we tried to radically change everything [every year]. We have a technology roadmap and we are always prepared to respond to the needs of the consumers and trends in the market… we’re always trying to stay ahead.

“If you feel that the next generation [of smartphones from Samsung] require massive changes and that is the consumers’ need, maybe you will be able to see that.”

Do you think foldable smartphones will be the next big thing, or does this all sound like a big gimmick?