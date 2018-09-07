Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals: EE offers cheapest way to buy new Tizen watch

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch is now available to buy from the EE network, with the option to pay for the smartwatch – interest free – over 11 months.

The Bluetooth-only version of the device can be grabbed from £279 upfront, but customers can add it to their smartphone plan from £25 a month (+ £4 up front). This isn’t the 4G-enabled version of the device – which will go on sale later this year – so users will not be always-online without a connected smartphone present.

EE says the LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available exclusively to its customers later this year. The Bluetooth version does have standalone GPS, so it won’t be completely useless if you want to leave your phone at home. Here are the options EE is providing:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth – Standalone:

46mm Silver – £299

42mm Midnight Black – £279

42mm Rose Gold – £279

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth – Add to Plan:

46mm Silver – £26 per month + £13.00 upfront

42mm Black – £25 per month + £4 upfront

42mm Rose Gold – £25 per month + £4 upfront

There’s a range of colours – Rose Gold and Midnight Black (42mm), and Silver (46mm) – to choose from when you grab the Galaxy Watch. As for specs, there’s a 7-day battery life, built-in GPS, wireless headphone compatibility, Samsung Pay and much more baked within the Tizen OS.

Related: Best smartwatch

In his first look at the Galaxy Watch, our own Max Parker says the additional battery life could be the key to usurping all other smartwatches on the market.

He writes: “The biggest selling point of the Galaxy Watch could very well be the battery life. If this watch can go multiple days, then it instantly has a lead on most smartwatches, including the Apple Watch.”

Pricing and availability of the Galaxy Watch 4G will be made available later this year. EE customers can register their interest here.

Will you be grabbing the Galaxy Watch? Does this seem like a better option than the Apple Watch? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.