Samsung Galaxy Watch app reminds you to wash your hands again

If the number one song in the United Kingdom isn’t keeping the need to wash your hands (and stay at home) at the forefront of your mind, then Samsung is here to nag you a little more.

The company has outed a new app for its Galaxy Watch smartwatches, which issues reminders to wash hands, tells you how long you’ve left it between scrubs and offers a countdown timer to ensure you’re washing for the requisite time in order to do a proper job. That means Galaxy Watch owners no longer have to sing Happy Birthday twice while lathering up their paws.

Related: Best smartwatch

The app enables also users to register each hand wash and establish trends over the days and weeks to come. The Hand Wash app is a new watch face custom designed by Samsung and is available to download now from the Galaxy Store.

In a post on the Samsung Newsroom site, the company says “a small group of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore, or SRI-B’s UX and wearable teams, worked round-the-clock over the last two weeks to come up with a solution that helps you keep healthy and safe.”

The current Galaxy Watch Active 2 was released late last year and, although it runs on the Tizen OS rather than Android Wear, is our favourite smartwatch for Android phone owners.

In affording the device a 4.5/5 star score, our reviewer wrote: “If you have an Android phone and want the best smartwatch going, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is it. Great design, acceptable battery life, solid fitness features and outstanding performance make it the best all-round wearable that Samsung has made – and that makes it better than any Wear OS watch currently available.”

Now it has the added bonus of keeping you on high alert when proactively protecting yourself against coronavirus.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …