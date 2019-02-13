Samsung’s next smartwatch could rip off a key Apple Watch feature

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Active will have a similar ‘Activity Ring’ feature to the Apple Watch, according to a fresh leak.

SamMobile posted a fresh render allegedly showing the rings on Wednesday. The leaked image has since been taken down, but Wareable was able to grab some images.

Related: Best smartwatch

The leak showcased a variety of different watch faces, detailing a new version of the One UI interface traditionally seen on Samsung smartphones.

Some of the screens featured incredibly similar user interfaces to WatchOS’ activity rings. These use intuitive ring charts that display activity tracking, goal and workout data.

If accurate, this means the Galaxy Watch Active will have a very different UI to Samsung’s previous smartwatches – though we expect it will still be based of the company’s own Tizen software.

The leaked watch also had a very different design to Samsung’s previous Galaxy Watch. The biggest change is the loss of the rotating bezel, which was used to navigate the 2018 Galaxy Watch’s Tizen operating system.

That is, of course, if this information is reliable – the renders could be legit, or they could be the work of a master Photoshop troll. With no official confirmation from Samsung, we’d take the above information with a pinch of salt for now.

We are on the cusp of a big reveal of Samsung products, and the Galaxy Watch Active is one of the new devices Samsung’s rumoured to be working on. The company is expected to unveil a new pair of Galaxy Bud true wireless headphones alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X smartphones at its Unpacked event on February 20.

The latest leaks suggest the Galaxy Buds will feature wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and twice as much local storage as the company’s the current generation Gear Icon X true wireless headphones.

Read more: Best smartphone

The Galaxy S10 is one of the most hotly anticipated phones of the year. Rumours suggest it will be a big upgrade on the company’s current Galaxy S9, featuring an updated design and wealth of new cutting edge components. The Galaxy X is one of a multitude of rumoured foldable phones expected to arrive this year.

Excited about a new Samsung smartwatch? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.