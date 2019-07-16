A report has spilled the beans on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, including that it will have an Apple Watch-style ECG — but hang on, it’s not as simple as that…

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to be announced on August 7, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Sources close to Wareable have revealed some of the most important features of the smartwatch ahead of its launch, including that it introduce an ECG sensor. Sound cool? We thought so, but it’s expected that this feature will only become usable in 2020, once it has received FDA approval. Rival devices such as the Apple Watch Series 4 already offer this feature.

Aside from the ECG news, other information concerns the differences between the variants of the Active 2. There will apparently be an LTE model and an exclusively Bluetooth model, the latter of which is also available with Under Armour branding and six free months of the MapMyRun service included in the sale price. All the aforementioned variants will be made available to buy in case sizes of 44mm and 40mm, depending on which size best suits your wrist.

There’s also been word on the different colours that will be available for each version. The LTE model has at least three different watch case variants (black, silver, rose gold), along with plenty of compatible straps such as black, brown, and pink. The Bluetooth models will have a slightly different choice of colours (each with a matching strap): dark blue, silver, and rose gold.

The previous Galaxy Watch Active attempted to strike a fine balance between being a dedicated sports watch and an all-purpose smartwatch. Not only should it track your running and swimming, among other exercises, but you should also be able to use it to complete contactless payments and use some of your favourite apps on your wrist.

