Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Release Date, News, and Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 is expected to be a versatile all-rounder — but can it be a true rival to the Apple Watch Series 4?

Despite its sporty name, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active went far beyond being a mere fitness watch, and was a considerably capable smartwatch as well as an exercise tracker. So what can we expect to change in the next generation? Here’s everything we know so far about its sequel, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 could be set to launch on August 7 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be launched at the same event, so it’s worth tuning into a livestream if you’re a Samsung fan. Both devices will probably become available to buy over the following few weeks, so you’d better start saving if you want the latest Samsung gear.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Price

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch cost £229 ($299), and we expect the Active 2 to cost slightly more, as it’s due to to incorporate a potentially costly ECG feature. The current price puts it significantly below the Apple Watch Series 4 (£399/$399) and the flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch (£299/$349), and we expect the price to stay below those two flagship wearable devices. It could potentially be a good-value alternative to either.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Design

Whereas last year’s model was “one sits fits all”, this year’s watch is expected to be available with two different case sizes: 40mm or 44mm. Once again though, it’s expected to miss out on the nifty rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch, instead relying more heavily on touchscreen input.

The embedded video gives a strong impression of how the device will eventually look, including speakers for making voice calls, and two button controls on the side of the watch to complement the touchscreen interface.

We’ve also come across a significant report explaining the different configurations and colours for the new range. There will apparently be an LTE model and an exclusively Bluetooth model, the latter of which is also available with Under Armour branding and six free months of the MapMyRun service included in the sale price.

As for the colours: the aluminium casing will come in black, silver, and rose gold options, while wrist straps will be available in matching colours along with brown, dark blue, and pink options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Features

The big news is that this model will have an ECG (electrocardiogram), which checks the rhythm and electrical activity of the heart. It’s a feature also found on the Apple Watch Series 4, and it’s been reported on several occasions to have saved the lives of some wearers by alerting them to abnormalities. But be careful to check the small print because according to reports, the wearable will not actually run this feature at the point of release. Why not? Because the feature requires FDA certification, which isn’t expected until early 2020.

The battery is expected to see a solid upgrade according to the Wareable report; whereas last year’s Active had a 230mAh battery, the new 40mm version is expected to have 237mAh and the 44mm version will have 340mAh. However the amount of storage and RAM (4GB and 1.5GB respectively) is expected to remain the same. The new version will have the new OneUI 1.5 interface, while the underlying software is expected to be Tizen — an underwhelming operating system which lacks the choice of apps available on WatchOS or Android WearOS.

