Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs and pricing leak

Full specifications and pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra appear to have leaked online.

Samsung is widely rumoured to be announcing its next smartwatch line at a Galaxy Unpacked even on July 10, and we now have a pretty good idea of how it’ll shape up.

Tipster @negativeonehero has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal an official-looking list of specifications and pricing details for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

On the spec front, both watches will be powered by Samsung’s 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which is a new wearable chip clocked to 1.6GHz. This will be backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage in both cases.

Perhaps the biggest spec difference here relates to the size of these smartwatches. In terms of footprint, the Galaxy Watch 7 will measure in at 40.4 x 40.4mm or 44.4 x 44.4mm, depending on which of the two size options you choose. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be way bigger than both at 47.4 x 47.4mm.

The Ultra will also be much thicker, measuring 12.1mm thick to the Galaxy Watch 7’s 9.7mm. As you might expect, there’s a huge difference in weight too, with the Galaxy Watch 7 weighing 28.5g or 33.5g, while the Ultra will weigh 61.5g – that’s about twice as much.

One reason for that huge weight difference will be the battery capacities, with the Watch 7 packing 300mAh or 425mAh cells. The Ultra’s battery will be a huge 590mAh affair.

Interestingly, as noted by the post (via Notebookcheck), both of these smartwatches pack the same ECG, blood pressure, body composition, oxygen saturation, temperature change, sleep quality, and exercise tracking features on paper.

It’ll be interesting to see how Samsung differentiates them beyond their physical makeup. Perhaps most notably, there’s no display information here, which is likely to be a point of contrast, as well as the Ultra’s likely tougher body.

Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 7 will apparently be KRW 379,500 (about £216) or KRW 419,100 (about £239), compared to the Ultra’s KRW 899,800 (about £512). If those hold true, it would serious undercut the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 line-up.