Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak points to improved battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 looks set for a healthy boost to battery life, if a recent leak is anything to go by.

SamMobile has discovered a new regulatory filing for Samsung’s next big smartwatch release, which will presumably be called the Galaxy Watch 5. According to this filing, a device going by the name of the SM-R900 – which appears to be the model number for the forthcoming 40mm variant – will have a battery rated at 276mAh.

With the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 packing a 247mAh cell, this represents a roughly 12% increase in capacity for the upcoming smartwatch. That’s not insubstantial, especially in a smartwatch format where space is at a premium.

Samsung claims that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can hit 40 hours of battery life. In our own tests we found that a full 31 hours of sustained smartwatch usage would leave it on 7%, and that a full two days of usage was within reach for lighter users.

Or, to put it another way, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s battery life “easily outpaces the Apple Watch”.

All of which bodes extremely well for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5’s stamina, especially if Samsung implements efficiency improvements with its SoC and software.

We were full of praise for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in our 9 out of 10 review. Our reviewer referred to it as “the first in a long line of next-generation smartwatches”, with the colourful new Wear OS UI representing a massive improvement on previous efforts, and Samsung’s hardware as solid as ever.

We’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 launched some time in August or September, judging from previous additions to the Samsung smartwatch roster.