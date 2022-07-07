 large image

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro designs leak

Jon Mundy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro designs have leaked in full, offering a close look at one of the biggest smartwatch releases of the year.

After the Apple Watch 8 and Google Pixel Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has to be the most eagerly anticipated smartwatch launch around.

Which is why we’re excited to see that ever-reliable tipster Evan Blass has supplied decidedly official-looking renders of the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series.

These aren’t a few blurry snapshots of the watches either, but rather full high-resolution 3D turntable shots, showing the wearables from all angles.

As elaborated in the full post on 91mobiles, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have a smarter look to go with its higher price, and will ship in either black or grey titanium. There’ll be both LTE and Wi-Fi-only models, as you’d expect.

We had heard rumours that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might miss out on the full rotating bezel input from previous premium devices such as the galaxy Watch 4 Classic (pictured above), and these renders certainly seem to confirm that.

The more casual, fitness-focused Galaxy Watch 5 will ship in a wider range of colours, though only graphite, silver, and sapphire are shown here. It looks much like last year’s Galaxy Watch 4, and will come in two sizes – presumably 44mm and 40mm.

Both watches will apparently run wearOS 3.5 skinned with One UI Watch 4.5.

Both wearables are expected to be revealed next month during Samsung’s usual summer Unpacked event, likely alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
