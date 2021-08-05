Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to support multiple virtual assistants – report

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

It looks like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is going to be a bit less rigid about which virtual assistant will respond to your voice commands.

Following a tip off from the leaker SnoopyTech that the Galaxy Watch 4 will allow users to pick between the popular Google Assistant and Samsung’s less widely adopted Bixby AI, 9to5Google dug into the Wear OS APK to see if it could find anything to corroborate the report.  

While past Galaxy Watches have used Samsung’s own Tizen OS, the company has collaborated with Google on a skinned version of Wear OS 3 for its upcoming wearables, so the Wear OS app is a good place to go hunting for clues. And sure enough, the site found reference to something that certainly sounds like it could give users a choice of voice assistants: “com.google.android.wearable.alternate_assistant”

While the functionality doesn’t work for now, the site did find evidence that “alternate assistants” can have a tile in the Wear OS launcher. And, functional or not, the name alone seems pretty cut and dry. At the very least you would expect Samsung to want Bixby on the Galaxy Watch 4, given its doggest insistence on pushing the assistant onto every phone since the Galaxy S8

But it’s also possible that this could open the door to other assistants, like Amazon’s Alexa which currently features on various Fitbit and Amazfit devices, on hand to offer responses to questions directly from the wrist.

Code hints at upcoming Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip for smartwatches

Code hints at upcoming Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip for smartwatches

Alan Martin 1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 images ‘leaked’

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 images ‘leaked’

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to get a major performance boost – report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to get a major performance boost – report

Alan Martin 3 weeks ago

We don’t have long to wait to find out exactly what Samsung has in store with the Galaxy Watch 4. The company is set to unveil the new wearable alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Buds 2 at an upcoming Unpacked event, scheduled for Wednesday August 11

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.