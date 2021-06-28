Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 skips MWC 2021, confirmed for later this summer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung showed off the new interface for its next-gen Wear OS smartwatch at Mobile World Congress, but declined to reveal the next Galaxy Watch 4 hardware.

Recent leaks and teases suggested the likely reveal of the Galaxy Watch 4 and its expected ‘Active’ counterpart this week, but the company could only promise the next major Apple Watch rival would be coming soon.

Instead, the eagerly-awaited Galaxy Watch 4 (if that turns out to be the name) running Wear OS will arrive at the next Samsung Unpacked event later this summer. Given recent history, that might be as soon as the end of July.

Samsung traditionally announces new smartwatches and wearables during the summer Unpacked event where it has showcased new Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold phones in the past.

This year, the company could debut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 alongside the next Galaxy Watch. The wearable is likely to share centre stage due to the anticipation surrounding its partnership with Google, which will combine the best bits of Samsung’s Tizen, Google’s Wear OS and the Fitbit health tracking technology (also owned by Google).

We got a decent glimpse of how the software will look during MWC, where Samsung debuted the new One UI Watch interface which will sit atop Wear OS. Samsung confirmed Google Play store and YouTube Music integration, automatic smartwatch app installation, syncing of settings, menus, blocked callers, and more between phone and watch.

Recent leaks have shown a purported Galaxy Watch 4 Active smartwatch with a circular edge-to-edge display, two buttons on the right hand side. According to the renders published today, the first post-Tizen watch will be available in black, green, silver and gold.

Reports also say there’ll be 4mm and 40mm smartwatches, as well as a new 5nm processor. Samsung was thought likely to announce the device, and perhaps a less sporty version, on June 28 where Samsung had promised to reimagine smartwatches. Now, we wait again.

