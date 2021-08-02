Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 images ‘leaked’

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s design has allegedly been leaked via photos online, showing Samsung and Google’s newest smartwatch

Just days away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 11th August, 91moblies reported photos of the latest Samsung smartwatch, specifically the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The two smartwatches that are expected to be released at the Unpacked event are the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the new OS smartwatch from Samsung and Google.

All leaks and rumours of the watches have previously been renderings, so it’s nice to see the device with a little 3-dimensional flair, with the images showing off two models, one with a silver casing and one in black, with matching wrist straps and two little buttons on the right side of the watch.

As ever, we’d recommend taking the authenticity of the images with a pinch of salt as Samsung has not officially unveiled the device. The firm also doesn’t “comment on rumour or speculation” making gauging their authenticity difficult.

Credit: 91mobiles/Samsung

However, if accurate, there isn’t much more to figure out from these photos, unless you’re very interested in how Samsung has let you choose what time it is.

These photos seem to be of the Samsung Galaxy 4 Watch Classic, the successor to the Galaxy Watch 3, so you’ll need to keep waiting to get a glimpse of the new OS wearable, currently referred to as Wear.

Looking back at the specifications of the newest smartwatch, it should be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with up to 5ATM water resistance, even donning a MIL-STD 810G durability rating.

You should even be able to get GPS with the standard version of the smartwatch, which should be a helpful little feature for anyone wanting to brace the outdoors anytime soon.

The non-Classic version of the watch, the Wear OS version, should be available for purchase in black, silver, dark green and rose gold colours, so there should be something for everyone here.

During the 2021 Google I/O event, Google dropped some hints about the new wearable, including the fact that Samsung will be ditching Tizen and adopting Wear OS, hopefully creating a powerful and robust wearable.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – which is believed to be the Google collaboration watch – seems to be the latest effort from Samsung and Google to try and knock Apple off its throne, as the Apple smartwatches dominate every year while Google OS continues to lag behind.

Google has stressed that in regards to Wear OS, the main priorities are to improve battery life and revitalise how were interact with wearables in general.

It’s looking like the next Unpacked event will feature both these watches, as well as the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, as Samsung has hinted a focus on it’s new foldable phones.

And for anyone who was looking for the next Galaxy Note, we are remiss to say that Samsung reported it won’t be releasing the Galaxy Note 21 this year. To read more about the lack of another Galaxy Note, check out our article on it using the link prior.