Meet Samsung’s 17-inch, $750 answer to the iPad Pro: The Galaxy View 2

AT&T’s released pricing information for Samsung’s latest big screen tablet, the Galaxy View 2.

The giant 17-inch tablet will be sold exclusively via AT&T on a £37 per month, 20 month contract from April 26 in the US, according to Engadget. This equates to around $740 if it was to be sold sim-free.

AT&T revealed the Galaxy View 2 earlier this week, via a video on YouTube. It’s currently unclear if it will launch in any other territories, including the UK. Trusted Reviews has contacted Samsung for further information about its UK plans for the Galaxy View 2 and will update this article the moment we hear back.

The Galaxy View 2 is the follow up to Samsung first generation giant tablet, the Galaxy View, which launched all the way back in 2015.

Unlike the original and it’s closest competitor, the 12-inch iPad Pro, the Galaxy View 2 is primarily being marketed as an entertainment device for movie and TV viewing.

The tablet’s unique selling points are it’s gigantic 17.3-inch, 1080p screen and custom kickstand design. The design integrates a custom, attached cover that can double as a pop out stand, which is super useful if you want to watch movies on a plane or train. It also has a circular cut out on the cover, to make for easy carrying on the move.

The Galaxy View 2 also features Dolby Atmos speakers and a custom TV mode to help you access AT&T’s streaming services and DirecTV Now.

Outside of this the tablet has middling hardware. The Galaxy View will ship with a Exynos 7884 CPU, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM – which can thankfully be upgraded via the tablet’s microSD input.

The only other big spec is its 12000mAh battery, which will hopefully be able to last a long haul flight’s worth of movie binging.

