Samsung Galaxy View 2 – if you think the Galaxy Fold is ‘unique’ wait till you see this

A load of alleged details about Samsung’s next giant folding Android tablet, the Galaxy View 2, have leaked online and boy does it look ridonculous.

The reported leaked renders were published by SamMobile on Monday. The renders pertain to be official concepts and show off a new hinge design featuring a giant circular hole on the tablet’s back.

The device is the follow up to the original Galaxy View, which in our mind is one of the strangest devices Samsung’s ever made. The device was a behemoth 18-inch Android tablet with a pop out kickstand and carry handle.

It was reportedly designed for “business and power users” that needed the extra screen real estate. We’re yet to see on in the wild but we found it was a strange sell during our hands-on Galaxy View review all the way back in 2015.

According to SamMobile the Galaxy View 2 will target the same demographic and be an AT&T exclusive in the US. It’ll also reportedly have a smaller 17.5-inch screen and ditch the carry handle.

A Geekbench filing for a device believed to be an early Galaxy View 2 prototype suggested it will run using a Exynos 7885 CPU and 3GB of RAM appeared earlier this year. None of this information has been confirmed by Samsung.

The news follows the release of the Galaxy Fold – another Samsung device that divided opinion in Trusted towers. The Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s first foldable phone.

Mobile editor and aficionado Max Parker found plenty to like about the device during his hands-on Galaxy Fold review. But other team members found it a little gimmicky. Reports of early Galay Fold review samples breaking after less than two days use further divided team opinion.

The Galaxy Fold was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G in February. The device has an atypical design that lets you fold the screen to turn it into a tablet or phone.

The handset one of many folding phones set to hit the market this year. The Huawei Mate X has a similar folding design and is expected to launch summer this year. Motorola’s also all but confirmed it’s working on a folding phone.

