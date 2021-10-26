Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could have huge notch

Samsung’s forthcoming premium tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is set to feature a huge display notch according to recently leaked renders.

Well known Twitter leaker OnLeaks shared the renders of Samsung’s forthcoming iPad Pro rival via 91mobiles. They show a truly huge tablet with a whopping 14.6-inch display.

How do you cram a laptop-sized display into a device with pretensions of pop-it-in-a-bag portability? You minimise those display bezels like your life depends on it, of course.

The only thing is, where to put that front-facing camera? Samsung’s apparent solution to this must warm the hearts of Apple’s design team. It’s seemingly fitted the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a whopping great notch.

It’s worth pointing out that even Apple itself has steered clear of fitting its own iPad Pro line with a display notch. Although, with the recent MacBook Pro overhaul gaining its own flavour of display notch, that doesn’t seem out of the question.

Whatever the case, Samsung seems set to get there first. Like the aforementioned MacBook Pro, Samsung isn’t going to pack this prominent design feature with any advanced sensor tech. It’s purely a selfie/video call cam.

Distracting notch and huge display aside, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra seems like your typical modern Samsung tablet from the rear. There’s clear space for a magnetised S Pen to be stashed, right alongside the lozenge-shaped camera module.

It’s also worth noting just how skinny this premium tablet appears to be at just 5.4mm. It still manages to pack in a set of four speakers, however.

Having missed Samsung’s recent Unpacked 2 event, it remains to be seen when Samsung might see fit to officially unveil the three-strong Galaxy Tab S8 family.