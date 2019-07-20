Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Release date, price, specs and latest leaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Release date, features, price and leaks

August is going to be a busy month for Samsung. We’re expecting the Korean brand to follow-up the rather limp release of the Galaxy Fold with a number of new devices spanning multiple areas. Of course, the highlight will be the Galaxy Note 10 – a new flagship phablet – but it’s looking likely it’ll be joined by the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 and Tab S6.

Considering the previous high-end Samsung tablet was the Tab S4, the jump to Tab S6 might seem a little strange. However this is what the early leaks point towards and it could have something to do with Galaxy Tab S5e which was released alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

Here’s everything we know so far about the iPad Pro-rivalling Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Release date and price

Samsung is holding an event in New York City on August 7 where we expect the brand to launch the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung could, as it has done in the past, also show off the Tab S6 at the same time.

If it doesn’t, the IFA conference in Berlin, which takes place at the start of September, would be a good place to launch the tablet.

A price hasn’t leaked yet, but the Tab S4 will set you back £509 for a 64GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Design

Thanks to a leaked render originating from Android Headlines, we have a decent idea about what the next flagship tablet from Samsung might look like. You can see the render below.

As you’d expect from a high-end tablet aimed at overthrowing the iPad Pro, the Tab S6 looks like it’ll pack a stylus (likely called the S-Pen), a detachable keyboard and a kickstand. What’s not clear from the image is whether the kickstand will be built into the tablet itself (like the Microsoft Surface Pro 6) or part of the keyboard folio.

The image also shows a tablet with a thin bezel running the display, complete with rounded corners – it doesn’t look a million miles away from the previous Tab S4 or TabS5e slates.

Another ‘leak’ comes from Sammobile and it shows a rumoured rear panel of the tablet. There’s a long divet on the right side (check out the S-Pen section for what this could be) and a cutout for the camera.

If these leaks do prove to be correct, then it’s clear Samsung isn’t going in a radically new direction with this tablet.

The Android Headlines leaks also noted there wouldn’t be a headphone jack here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – S-Pen stylus

Alongside the leaked render, Android Headlines also revealed a nifty trick the Tab S6 might possess. Apparently, the S-Pen stylus will be able to be wirelessly docked and charged by inserting it into a divet on the tablet’s rear.

Attaching the stylus directly to the tablet makes complete sense and we’ve seen it put to fantastic use on the latest iPad Pro – the Apple Pencil attaches to it’s side. However, we’re not completely convinced about attaching it to the back of the tablet – what will happen when you put it down on a table?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Software

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 wasn’t a perfect tablet, it did pack a supremely useful trick. The DeX software layer turned the tablet into something more akin to a laptop, with a desktop, resizable windows and mouse input.

If Samsung sticks to design similar to the Tab S4 – and the above renders seem to imply this – then we’d assume this software layer would be kept around.

The Tab S5e utilised the new OneUI interface and again we’d expect that to be used here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Performance and specs

In previous years Samsung hasn’t fitted its tablets with the latest components. The Tab S4, for example, used the slightly older Snapdragon 835 chipset rather than the flagship Snapdragon 845.

We’ve not heard much about possible specs for the Tab S6, but we’ll update this article when we know more.

