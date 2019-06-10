Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 specs ‘leak’ – is it a new iPad Pro rival?

Specs, including processor and RAM, have surfaced online teasing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 — and it’s shaping up to be everything we hoped for.

Specs for a premium Samsung Galaxy tablet have been posted on Geekbench, and it’s highly likely to be the Tab S5, the follow up to the Galaxy Tab S4.

Apparently, it will boast a Snapdragon 855 processor — the same found on the Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone — along with 6GB of RAM, and the Android 9 operating system. That’s enough power to let it compete in the premium tablets market.

The device, spotted by SlashLeaks, would be the premium version of the Galaxy Tab S5e, a mid-range tablet that ran on the Snapdragon 670 processor. In our hands-on review of the Galaxy Tab S5e, we were impressed by the 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display and the price of the device, which starts at £379 ($399). It runs Android 9, with a 7040mAh battery, and AKG and Dolby Audio. Despite the relatively less powerful processor, it still felt quick and smooth to navigate when we tried it out, and we would only expect the performance of the S5 to be an improvement.

Samsung is no doubt looking to compete with Apple in the tablets market, just as the two giants are head-to-head when it comes to smartphones.

Apple has released two tablets so far this year: the iPad Air 2019 and the iPad Mini 5. Both of them pack the incredibly powerful A12 Bionic chip which is also present on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The iPad Air has a 7.9-inch screen and a 1536 x 2048 resolution, while the iPad Mini’s screen is the same measurement as the S5e, with a comparable resolution: 1668 x 2224.

As with any rumour, it’s always worth taking this with a pinch of salt until we heard something more official from Samsung. There’s every chance we could see the new tablet announced at a similar time to the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.