Samsung’s new budget tablet could be a match for the Amazon Fire HD 8

Leaked specs show that Samsung plans to launch a budget tablet with an 8-inch screen. Here’s all we know about it so far, including the processor and battery capability.

German tech website Winfuture has published alleged specifications for an unreleased Samsung tablet named the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019). Here’s the information we’ve gathered from the leak:

Screen : 8-inch display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1280 x 800 resolution

: 8-inch display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1280 x 800 resolution Memory : 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage

: 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage Chipset : Snapdragon 429

: Snapdragon 429 Battery: 5100mAh

Related: Best tablets

This tablet looks to be the direct successor of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 which dates from 2015, so this new product will be a very welcome refresh to the range, especially for those shopping for a budget device.

It is similar in specifications to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, which was released earlier this year; based on the similarities we would expect the 8-inch edition to also feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel main rear camera.

The main rival for this device will no doubt be the Amazon Fire HD 8, to which we awarded 4 out of 5 stars in the review. This tablet is a solid all-rounder with the added functionality of Alexa, and the £109.99 price makes it a very tempting package.

Currently our pick for the best overall Android tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, the flagship device of the range, which earned four stars out of five in our review. We were very impressed by the display quality and the S-Pen in particular. One of our few irritations was the problems of using Android on tablets, as it still isn’t truly optimised in the way that iOS 12 (and soon iPadOS) is for Apple’s iPad range.

Related: Best Android tablets

If you’re more interested in phablets than tablets, there’s some even more exciting news coming from Samsung on that front soon.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be released on August 7 this year, and is slated to include 5G models for the first time, alongside more traditional markers of the range such as a large screen, the S-Pen accessory, a huge battery, and a very powerful processor. We’re excited to see how it shapes up.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More