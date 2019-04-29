Samsung Galaxy S9+ Deal: Get the 256GB model for just £499 right now

The BT Shop has given the Samsung Galaxy S9+, with 256GB storage, a huge price drop of £200 – getting you one of the best modern smartphones for just £499.99.

If you’re in the market for a super fast phablet with a large screen and tons of onboard storage at an affordable rate, this S9+ deal simply cannot be missed. Now going for the same price as a mid-range smartphone, you’ll be picking up high-end specs for less than £500 – while stocks last of course.

The S10 range might have supplanted the S9 collection as Samsung’s latest flagship devices, but the S9+ packs some superb features that have stood the test of time, most notably its slow-motion video recording and stereo speakers.

Carried over from the S8+, the S9+ is fully capable of recording video in 4K at 30fps, making it an ideal phone for any vloggers who need a quick and easy way of capturing footage when they don’t have their camera at hand. Plus, with 256GB of onboard storage, you won’t have to worry about all that footage maxing out your phone.

A new addition to the phone however is the ability to shoot in super-slow-motion. The feature also works with very minimal effort on the part of the user, with the S9+ able to automatically detect when motion is occurring, ensuring that the recording kicks in at just the right moment.

The 6.2-inch quad-HD+ OLED display, when combined with the newly refined stereo speakers make the S9+ a revered phone when it comes to watching content.

Concluding his review for the S9+, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “This is a great phone – and I’m sure this device will be up there with the best Android phones come the end of the year. It has a gorgeous screen, lovely design and includes everything most people will want in a high-end phone.”

Anyone who’s ever tried to buy the larger storage option of a major flagship phone will know that the price can be enough to make you cry, but at just £499 for the massive 256GB option, this offer is just too good to be true.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.