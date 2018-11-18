The Best Galaxy S9 Deals – Now just £499 for Black Friday

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Deals: In search of a substantial discount on Samsung’s flagship phone? We’ve got you covered with our list of the best Galaxy S9 deals

Black Friday Galaxy S9 Deals

Black Friday has barely begun but here are two exceptional deals on the Galaxy S9.

If you’re after the excellent Samsung Galaxy S9 without a contract it’s now just £499, a saving of £240, at Fonehouse. If you do want a Galaxy S9 on contract, then the offer from Mobiles.co.uk will blow you away.

Nothing moves slowly on the smartphone market and in the six months since the Samsung Galaxy S9 was released, a lot has changed. Apple has since thrown its latest devices into the ring with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, while Google has only just unveiled the Pixel 3 (finally), which is imminently due for release.

Jump to: How to choose the right Galaxy S9 deal for you

While still being a great top-tier smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will now have a harder time than ever in the fight for your pocket space. Luckily for you however, that just means the S9 will be going for a far more competitive price, leading to some cracking deals.

As Samsung’s flagship device, the S9 still has all the major bells and whistles that you’d expect from a current gen smartphone. The phone further improves on the S8’s game-changing infinity display (which is still a go-to for “anti-notch” folk), comes built with wireless fast charging and a Dolby Atmos framework to give off some incredible sound.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it’s understandable that some of you might want to hold out to see what appears during the sales bonanza, but there are plenty of offers available in the here and now.

One of the best deals live right now comes courtesy of Mobiles.co.uk – requiring you to pay absolutely nothing upfront and only £33 a month to receive the S9 on a 30GB contract. 30GB is more than enough to keep you streaming and gaming comfortably until the end of the month, so it’s one heck of a deal.

If you want to know more about the phone before parting with your cash, jump over to our in-depth Galaxy S9 review.

Best Galaxy S9 Deals – 4-8GB of data

If you don’t need a lot of data, there are occasionally some great deals. It’s worth comparing packages with the higher data contracts to see if you can be getting extra data for the same money.

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Deals – 4 to 8GB data Samsung Galaxy S9 – 4GB data, Unlimited minutes and text on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10) A top-notch deal for anyone not needing a lot of data. This results in a super-low total cost of ownership. Be sure to use our code to save on the upfront cost. We doubt we'll see anything better than this for a long time.

Best Galaxy S9 Deals – 10+ GB of data

Most of the best deals on the Galaxy S9 are currently for the higher data contracts. These all net you more data than you can shake a stick at and there are a range of options based on whether or not you want to pay anything upfront.

Best Galaxy S9 Deals – SIM-Free

If you’re more than happy to stay with your current network provider then there’s no reason why you should leave. Keep your contract going with a SIM-free handset instead.

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Deals – SIM-Free Samsung Galaxy S9 – Midnight Black Fonehouse have the Galaxy S9 for a massive discount if you want it SIM-free.

More Top Galaxy S9 deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S9 not the phone for you?

What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S9?

The big new addition to the Samsung Galaxy S9 is the provision of a mechanical aperture to its 12-megapixel main camera. This enables you to take even better low-light images than before.

Think of this feature as operating a bit like your pupils. It dilates when it’s dark, scooping up as much available light as possible. When there’s plenty of light around, on the other hand, it will contract.

Being able to open up to a wide f/1.5 aperture also creates the possibility for some gorgeous bokeh, which is that blurred-out background effect you get with high quality cameras. It really serves to make your subjects pop on the Galaxy S9.

Another new camera feature is super slow-motion mode, which can capture 960fps footage. This means that you can capture 0.2 seconds of real-time action and slow it down to 6 seconds of dramatic slo-mo footage.

It’s not exactly new, but the Samsung Galaxy S9’s super AMOLED display continues to be the best in the field, while the bezels that surround it have gotten even thinner. You also get the addition of Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, which have been tuned by AKG. It results in way better audio than any previous Galaxy S phone.

Samsung’s new AR Emoji may well get you excited too, as they let you create customised animated emoji with your own face. Samsung has also partnered with Disney on a range of AR Emoji featuring characters from the famous animation company.

How to pick the best Galaxy S9 deal for you

Decide what you’re willing to pay upfront

The upfront cost is what you pay at the beginning of your contract for your shiny new phone. As a general rule of thumb, the more you can pay upfront, the less you’ll pay overall. The overall cost is known as the total cost of ownership (TCO), and this is your monthly charge multiplied by the length of your contract plus the upfront cost.

So a £30pm contract that lasts 24 months with a £100 upfront cost would equate to (£30 x 24) + £100 = £820.

But what you’re willing to pay upfront will be down to personal circumstance. It’s not the end of the world paying slightly more after two years if that’s the difference between having the smartphone of your dreams… and not.

How much data do you need?

Data is the biggest differentiator between one tariff and the next. No one really cares how many call minutes or texts they get, as they’re no longer as important. Most contracts will give you far more than you’ll ever need.

Nowadays, data allowance is the biggest commodity. Data is needed to let you browse the web, stream video or music and use apps like WhatsApp to send and receive messages or make video calls. Light users will typically get away with 4-10GB of data, but anyone who is a heavy streamer will likely want more.

Tethering your data connection is also a great way to make use of any excess minutes. You can turn on the mobile hotspot on your Galaxy S9 and share your internet with another device like a tablet or laptop. That’s great if you’re working on the move.

Be sure to compare the higher data tariffs against the lower options, too. Often, you can pay the same price a month and get more data, and there’s really no reason not to opt for the bigger package if the price is the same. It gets you peace of mind that you won’t run out, and you never know when you might become engrossed by a new Netflix show that you absolutely must stream while on your morning commute.

How to choose the right mobile network

When it comes to deciding which network provider to side with, you’re so spoilt for choice that the process can seem rather daunting. Every provider is vying for your attention and they’ll do all that they can to get it. Luckily for you however, we’ve narrowed down the best perks and packages to suit everyone from the data junkie to the long-distance caller.

Three

Three’s Go Binge service is its big selling point. This means apps like Netflix and Apple Music don’t count against your data allowance. Considering streaming films off Netflix can take a massive dent, that’s a great incentive. It can mean the difference between needing to opt for a low data package versus a more expensive big data package. It can also mean you don’t use up all of your data a week into the billing month, potentially leaving you sitting there twiddling your thumbs until it renews (or you fork out more money).

Vodafone

Vodafone has tariffs like Red Entertainment, which includes free subscriptions to the likes of NOW TV, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV. Considering Spotify normally costs £9.99 a month, that’s a massive saving over the course of your contract. If you already want one of these services, it’s worth factoring this when picking your provider.

Recently, Vodafone also bolstered its roaming options, now letting you use your home network plan in an expanded 77 countries abroad for those on certain packages (such as Red Entertainment). If you’re a regular traveller, this might help set Vodafone apart, as otherwise using your phone abroad can be very costly.

O2

O2 Refresh is a great incentive. This splits your monthly bill into essentially two payments: the cost of your phone, and then your service plan. Once you’ve paid off the cost of your phone, your monthly bill will reduce. You can also choose to trade in your phone to upgrade to a newer model at any time. Great if you always need the latest and greatest, and the idea of using the same phone for 24 months doesn’t appeal.

There are also flexible contracts that let you adjust your airtime tariff up or down once a month. Great if you need the flexibility.

EE

EE offers six months free Apple Music and three months of BT Sports on mobile as part of most of its packages. It also has the biggest 4G coverage in the UK (in its own words), which is great.

iD

If you find yourself not using all of your data each month, it won’t go to waste with iD Mobile. That’s because handily anything not used rolls over to the next month.

Make sure you check mobile coverage

Deciding which provider to go with based on the amount of data they offer is a frequent occurrence in the modern age. Before you make that choice however, you should check to see how well each provider fares in covering your local area. As we all know, there’s nothing worse than failing to update your Instagram story with the next great shot because of a lousy signal.

Check the links below to see which of the main providers offer the best coverage for you:

Wi-Fi calling

If you find yourself in a place with no network coverage but a solid Wi-Fi connection, you can use Wi-Fi Calling to still make and receive calls and text messages. This uses an internet connection instead of cellular coverage, and the calls and minutes just come out of your regular tariff allowance. It can get you out of a bind and is a great option for places that traditionally have bad coverage, such as a basement.

Keep your phone number

Happy with the fact that you’ve finally remembered your mobile number off by heart? Well there’s nothing stopping you from keeping that number when you change to a new network provider – and the process couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is get in contact with your previous provider and ask them for your PAC code. Once it’s been sent over, simply tell your new provider what the PAC code is and you’ll be back to reciting your old number before you know it.

