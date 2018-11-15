This Samsung Galaxy S9 deal is going to be hard to beat for Black Friday

Black Friday 2018 hasn’t even arrived yet, but we’ve already seen an absolutely unbeatable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S9.

One of the best deals we’ve ever seen on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S9 has gotten even better as Mobiles.co.uk builds up towards its Black Friday sales. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S9 for just £23 a month, and £80 upfront with Vodafone. Mind you, we have to mention you’ll need to use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to knock £10 off the upfront cost. So don’t forget.

So with a total cost of ownership after 2 years of £632, that’s actually cheaper than the SIM-free price Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy S9 for (£703.82 at time of writing). That’s sensational, and means you’re paying less than SIM-free and getting a contract thrown in on top.

So what do you get for that bargain price? You get 4GB of data, which is perfect for anyone with only basic data needs. Top that off with unlimited calls and texts, and you’re onto a serious winner. And of course the excellent Samsung Galaxy S9.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has been one of our favourite smartphones of 2019, packing in a supremely excellent camera, fantastic display and attractive design. Our Mobiles Editor had this to say in his review: “The Samsung Galaxy S9 ticks most of the boxes with regards to what most folk want in a new phone: good camera, attractive design, stunning screen and plenty of interesting features to play with.”

He was particularly taken by the Galaxy S9’s screen: “There’s full support for mobile HDR10 and the S9 can stream HDR content from sources such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. This provides movies and TV shows with better contrast and enables them to use a wider gamut of colours. Watch a programme that features numerous dark scenes, such as Altered Carbon, and you’ll notice the difference right away. This is far from the first phone to boast HDR support, but I haven’t yet seen a phone display it as well.”

If you need a contract with more data, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S9 deals page for more great options.

