Samsung Galaxy S8 drops to £306, Brand New 50” 4K HDR TV only £379 – Daily Deals

Samsung 50” 4K HDR TV – Only £379 (plus six-year guarantee)

Nothing ties a room together quite like an unnecessarily large TV, but forking out for a good one can usually break the bank. Luckily that’s not the case here, as you can pick up one of Samsung’s finest TVs for the low price of just £379, far cheaper than the £500+ you’d expect to pay on similar known brand sets. Also, did we mention that it comes with a six-year guarantee? Yeah, this is a deal that you don’t want to miss.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy PS4 – Just £20.85

Who doesn’t love a bit of nostalgia every now and then? For just £20.85, fans of the original Spyro series can dive right back into the classic trilogy with updated visuals and refined gameplay. That’s three classic games for the price of two cinema tickets – by my count, that’s a damn fine deal.

Integral 120GB SSD Drive – Only £17.99 (over half price off)

With video games taking up more storage space than ever, you can never have too much to spare. And with that in mind, there’s no reason that upgrading your storage capacity should cost you an arm and a leg, which is why this slick £19 saving is just the ticket. Grab yourself a brand new 120GB SSD for the low price of just £17.99 – but be quick, it’s selling fast.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Refurbished – Just £306 (Save £243)

Having picked up an incredible 10/10 score here at Trusted Reviews, we’re huge fans of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone. As the first phone to pack Samsung’s end-to-end display, the S8’s 5.8-inch screen is perfect for binge watching content on the go. Even better though is the ridiculously low £306 price tag that Argos’ eBay store has for a refurbished model of the S8, saving you a massive £243 in the process. For peace of mind, the phone also comes with a one year warrantee in case anything goes wrong. Can you ask for a better deal than that?