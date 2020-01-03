Samsung’s first ever 5G tablet is just around the corner

Samsung will soon release a new tablet with 5G connectivity, bringing the mobile data standard to a new category of device.

The tablet is to be called the Samsung Galaxy S6 5G, and it will land as the world’s first 5G tablet when it’s released in South Korea during the first quarter of 2020.

There’s no word yet on when, or indeed if, the device will be released in the UK, and our information regarding specifications is currently pretty thin on the ground too, with Samsung simply saying that the new tablet will offer a “premium display, multimedia capabilities… high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends”.

We heaped praise on a recent Samsung tablet, the Samsung Galaxy S5e, because of its high quality design, gorgeous AMOLED display, and excellent battery life.

In fact, we hailed it as “the best mid-priced Android tablet you can buy”.

But one of our few complaints was that the GPU is somewhat underpowered, though we expect that Samsung’s first 5G tablet will pack some serious hardware under the hood, especially compared to the ‘e’ variant which tends not to have such premium specifications.

Along with this tablet, Samsung also has plans for a major new smartphone launch in the early months of 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to arrive on the scene in mid-February and is set to boast an impressive array of features, including a 108-megapixel camera sensor, a telephoto lens with 5x zoom or even more, and a new Exynos 990 chipset that should deliver even better performance than the Samsung Galaxy S10.

We’re looking forward to putting Samsung’s cutting-edge 2020 technology through its paces to see if it can raise the bar from a slightly disappointing 2019.

