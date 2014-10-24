Samsung Galaxy S5 to get Android 5.0 Lollipop in December

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S5 should expect to see an update to Android 5.0 Lollipop in December, latest reports have suggested.

While it had previously been suggested that the OS upgrade could land in late November, latest rumours have now claimed a December rollout is more likely.

The news comes courtesy of SamMobile, which attributes the new information to its unnamed sources.

The site also notes that although the S5 Android 5.0 release date might be in December, it could take up to a month for the new software to rollout onto devices across all regions.

Google announced Android 5.0 Lollipop at its I/O conference back in June, and officially launched it earlier this month.

The software brings with it a host of new features, as well as an aesthetic overhaul dubbed ‘material design’ that sees the OS sport a flatter, more paper-like design.

Google’s own Nexus devices are the first to get Lollipop, but Samsung’s wares typically take longer to receive the update.

This is because Samsung skins Android with its own TouchWiz UX, which the firm now needs to update to make sure it’s in keeping with Google’s ‘material design’ approach.

Some of the new features include 64-bit processor support, lockscreen notifications, multi-user support for phones, and improved battery life.

While the Samsung Galaxy S5 is assured to receive the update soon, there’s no word on when the Korean tech firm’s other devices will see an update.

We’ll keep you posted as we find out more.

