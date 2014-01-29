Samsung Galaxy S5 camera test shot teases 16MP sensor

A test shot claimed to be from the Samsung Galaxy S5 camera has leaked online, revealing a 16-megapixel sensor.

The rather bizarre test shot, supposedly taken with Samsung’s upcoming flagship, was leaked alongside some EXIF data giving us a few clues as to what the S5’s camera specs will be.

According to notoriously reliable tipster, @evleaks, the blotchy red image (below) is taken with the Verizon variant of the Samsung Galaxy S5 with the model number SM-G900V.

The attached EXIF data with the tweeted image suggests it has a resolution of 5312 x 2988p, which would confirm the Galaxy S5 has a 16-megapixel rear camera.

This supports previously leaked camera specs for the S5 that have emerged over the last couple of month.

It’s a shame the shot doesn’t actually suggest much of the quality of images produced by the S5 and seems more like an accidental pocket shot that anything of use.

Although the leaked test shot may reveal a few details about the S5’s camera it doesn’t quite satisfy our curiosity about its exact specs.

Samsung previously hinted during its annual Analyst Day in South Korea that the Galaxy S5 camera would include a 16-megapixel ISOCELL sensor.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S4 has a 13-megapixel camera that’s pretty good, but the S5’s potential ISOCELL offering would be vastly superior.

ISOCELL technology would enable the S5 to produce better low-light shots, improve colour reproduction and increase image sharpness.

To complete sparkling new camera technology, the Samsung Galaxy S5 is also tipped to be one of the first smartphones to feature a 2K QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440p.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy S5 will be released in March or April alongside the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Gear.

It’s almost definite that the South Korean electronics giant will hold a special launch event very soon after MWC 2014 in February.

Read more: Best mobile phones of 2014



Rather uninspiring isn’t it… (Samsung Galaxy S5 test shot)