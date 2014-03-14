Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition now on sale in the UK

Despite the Samsung Galaxy S5 release now less than a month away, the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition is now available to buy in the UK for the first time.

Having been formally unveiled alongside a Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Black Edition earlier in the year, the revised Galaxy S4 is now on sale through UK retailer Phones 4u, with the newly-hued model available for free on a £29 per month contract.

Despite landing as a dedicated new model edition, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition has few differences from the standard flagship phone which launched last April. Samsung has claimed the marginally altered handset is part of its “commitment to deliver innovative technology with premium design choices .”

Ditching the gloss plastic rear that has been the subject of much criticism, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition features an equally unappealing soft-touch, faux leather rear similar to that found on the oversized and stylus hosting Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

Aside from the leather effect rear, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition’s only other notable difference is a suite of eight, fittingly dark themed wallpapers and lock screens.

Like the standard S4 offering, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition runs a 5-inch, 1080p Full HD display alongside a 1.9GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

With a 13-megapixel rear-mounted camera and integrated 4G and NFC connectivity options, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition specs sheet is rounded off by a 2600mAh Lithium-Ion battery at Google’s Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS.

Available for £499.89 on a SIM-free basis, those after the Black Edition S4 on a two-year deal will see their £29 monthly outlay bundle the handset with 300 inclusive minutes, unlimited texts and a 250MB data allowance on 3G speeds.



