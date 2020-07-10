Samsung Galaxy S30: Price, release date, specs and more

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 line was impressive, so impressive that people are already talking about a follow-up – the Samsung Galaxy S30. While there’s not too much information about the upcoming flagship handset, there are one or two titbits and plenty of interest. Here’s everything we know about the phone so far.

Samsung Galaxy S30 release date

Samsung unveiled the S20 at their Samsung Unpacked event back in February, with the phones going on sale in early March. So, if the Korean tech giant follows a similar schedule in the coming year, we could expect to see a Samsung Unpacked event in February 2021 – and possibly a release in March.

However, it remains to be seen how harshly coronavirus has impacted upon Samsung’s operations. It’s possible we may see a release slightly later in the year to account for working from home and other troubles the pandemic have wrought.

Samsung Galaxy S30 price

We’re expecting the next generation of Galaxy phones to come in with a similar price tag to their predecessors, the S20 range.

The S20 Ultra cost £1199, the S20 Plus cost £999 and the standard Galaxy S20 cost £799.

That said, we did see a significant price-hike between the S10 range and the S20 range. So it’s not impossible that Samsung put prices up, rather than sticking to a similar pricing strategy.

Related: Best Android phones 2020 – the 16 best phones running Android today

Samsung Galaxy S30 specs

If Samsung stick to old habits, we’re likely to see the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset, from Qualcomm, in the S30. At least in the USA – in the UK and the rest of the world, the phone will likely be powered by the latest Exynos chip.

Early findings on the 5nm Exynos 1000 chip suggest it could be a force to be reckoned with – a leaked benchmarking score found it to be around three times faster than a Snapdragon 865 (via GizChina).

Related: Best Android phones 2020 – the 16 best phones running Android today

Samsung Galaxy S30 design

It’s hard to say, at this point, what the S30 is likely to look like. The key changes we saw visually between the S10 and the S20 were smaller bezels and a narrower handset, that fits more comfortably in the users hand.

The camera array also grew larger, and rotated. Turning from a small strip across the top of the rear of the phone, into a rectangular array located near the top left corner. If Samsung pack even more impressive camera tech into the next phone – which seems very, very likely – then we’re bound to see this camera set-up change yet again.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…