Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a huge camera boost

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could well receive a massive camera boost, if recent leaks are on the money.

According to established tipster Digital Chat Station, Samsung is currently in the process of evaluating a huge new 1/1.5-inch 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

The benefit of such a component would be two-fold. With a 200MP resolution, Samsung could use pixel binning (which it already does with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 200MP main sensor) to produce clearer, more detailed 12MP snaps. It could also crop in on that sensor to boost extreme zoom ranges of 30x and above.

With a significantly larger 1/1.5-inch sensor size (the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s periscope telephoto camera only has a 1/2.52-inch sensor), it would also be capable of scooping up much more light, making for superior night time zoomed shots.

While the leaker doesn’t spell it out, such a component would almost certainly be intended for a future Galaxy S Ultra model. With the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra set to be officially unveiled tomorrow (January 22), it would suggest that either the Galaxy S26 Ultra or even the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is in line for a big boost to its zoom capabilities.

This wouldn’t be the first such large 200MP telephoto camera we’ve seen on a flagship phone, of course. Our mobile editor Lewis Painter recently reviewed the Honor Magic 7 Pro, which features among its many impressive components just such a 200MP zoom component.

Last month, we also reviewed the Vivo X200 Pro with its own 200MP telephoto sensor. Contributor Luke Baker said that he was “addicted to the new telephoto snapper”, with the phone capable of “mind-blowing” results.

In both cases, this new sensor was actually a slightly larger 1/1.4-inch example than Samsung is reportedly playing with. With that said, Samsung has been the zoom king for several years now, so we wouldn’t count it out.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

