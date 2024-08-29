Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders suggest end of Note design era

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest that a design overhaul could be on the cards, with the company possibly moving away from the Galaxy Note era.

Ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022, Samsung has pursued a parallel design language with its flagship phones. Rather than mirroring the mainstream Galaxy S series, these Ultra phones have taken cues from the now-defunct (or rather absorbed) Galaxy Note range.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may change all that, at least if recent unofficial renders are to be believed. Established tipster Ice Universe has taken to Weibo with a couple of computer generated images, likely based on initial dimensions from the manufacturing pipeline.

While the tipster acknowledges that these shots are not a perfect representation of Samsung’s next big hitter, they do still offer some fascinating insights.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render
Image: Ice Universe

What’s interesting is that the classic Note/Ultra attributes of rounded sides and pointed corners appear to be on the chopping block. These shots show a device with flat sides more in keeping with the Galaxy S24 range, as well as gently rounded corners.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was already moving in a flatter direction, but these renders represent a clear step further in that direction. Meanwhile, those corners are still way more severe than the Galaxy S24/iPhone 15/Pixel 9 school of design, but the curvature is still clearly there.

While we’re not taking these shots as gospel, they are painting a picture of a more unified Galaxy S25 series, with all three devices looking a little more similar to one another.

It’s worth noting that we don’t get a look at the back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra here, so there’s a large portion of the design that’s yet to be revealed.

Separate reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be thinner and lighter than before. We’ll be hearing more about it, no doubt, as we near its likely January 2025 unveiling.

You might like…

PS5 Pro tipped to run cooler and quieter with 2TB storage

PS5 Pro tipped to run cooler and quieter with 2TB storage

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Huawei announces TruSense health monitoring system for wearables

Huawei announces TruSense health monitoring system for wearables

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 earphones announced with hybrid bone conduction

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 earphones announced with hybrid bone conduction

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Sony’s new WF-C510 wireless buds pack in a lot for £55

Sony’s new WF-C510 wireless buds pack in a lot for £55

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple Watch this space? Why Apple chose September 9 for iPhone 16 event

Apple Watch this space? Why Apple chose September 9 for iPhone 16 event

Chris Smith 2 days ago
TVs should last ages, Samsung promises software will keep up

TVs should last ages, Samsung promises software will keep up

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words