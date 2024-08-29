Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders suggest end of Note design era

Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest that a design overhaul could be on the cards, with the company possibly moving away from the Galaxy Note era.

Ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022, Samsung has pursued a parallel design language with its flagship phones. Rather than mirroring the mainstream Galaxy S series, these Ultra phones have taken cues from the now-defunct (or rather absorbed) Galaxy Note range.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may change all that, at least if recent unofficial renders are to be believed. Established tipster Ice Universe has taken to Weibo with a couple of computer generated images, likely based on initial dimensions from the manufacturing pipeline.

While the tipster acknowledges that these shots are not a perfect representation of Samsung’s next big hitter, they do still offer some fascinating insights.

Image: Ice Universe

What’s interesting is that the classic Note/Ultra attributes of rounded sides and pointed corners appear to be on the chopping block. These shots show a device with flat sides more in keeping with the Galaxy S24 range, as well as gently rounded corners.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was already moving in a flatter direction, but these renders represent a clear step further in that direction. Meanwhile, those corners are still way more severe than the Galaxy S24/iPhone 15/Pixel 9 school of design, but the curvature is still clearly there.

While we’re not taking these shots as gospel, they are painting a picture of a more unified Galaxy S25 series, with all three devices looking a little more similar to one another.

It’s worth noting that we don’t get a look at the back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra here, so there’s a large portion of the design that’s yet to be revealed.

Separate reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be thinner and lighter than before. We’ll be hearing more about it, no doubt, as we near its likely January 2025 unveiling.