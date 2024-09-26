Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak hints at landmark shift in power

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The first benchmark result for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to have leaked online, hinting at blistering performance for Android phones launching in 2025.

Established tipster Ice Universe has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to post a screenshot of a Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark for the Samsung SM-S938B. As the poster clarifies, this is the model number for next year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Running on Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a single-core score of 3011 and a multi-core score of 9706.

Those may be abstract numbers to you, but a little context shows just what a monstrous result this is. In our testing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 2229 single-core and 6853 multi-core, suggesting a massive year-on-year performance jump.

It’s perhaps even more impressive when you consider how the iPhone 16 Pro Max with its A18 Pro is benchmarking right now. It’s scoring similarly to this early Galaxy S25 Ultra result (perhaps a tad better) in single-core, but between 1400 and 1600 points less in multi-core terms.

This isn’t just big news for Samsung and its next flagship phone, of course. The company is getting this result thanks to an off-the-shelf chip, which will be powering the vast majority of non-Apple flagship phones in 2025.

What this suggests is that while Android phones finally started to catch up with Apple’s top iPhone range on performance in 2024, they could well be overtaking them in next year’s models.

We shouldn’t have too long to wait to find out for sure. Samsung’s traditionally releases its Galaxy S range in January or February, while the first phones packing Qualcomm’s latest flagship chips tend to start coming out of China in December.

Meanwhile, stay tuned for our iPhone 16 range reviews for an indication of how they’re performing.

