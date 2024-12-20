Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim should live up to its name

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim should really live up to its name, if a recent rumour is anything to go by.

We’ve been hearing numerous rumours that a so-called Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be in the pipeline, possibly in time for next month’s Unpacked event. What we haven’t received is any serious indication of how skinny this phone is likely to be – until now.

Prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe has taken to Chinese social network Weibo with an intriguing claim, stating (via machine translation) that “S25 Slim thickness may be 6.xmm”.

It’s not the specific measurement that we’re craving, but it does appear to suggest that the new phone will cut below 7mm in thickness.

Even if this meant that the Galaxy S25 Slim was going to be 6.9mm thick, it would undercut the compact Galaxy S24 by a not inconsiderable 0.7mm.

Of course, with Apple’s heavily rumoured iPhone 17 Air tipped to drop as low as 6mm, we’re hoping that Samsung can squeeze significantly lower than the 7mm mark.

There’s a chance we won’t have long to find out just how slim the Galaxy S25 Slim is. Yesterday we received a tip that Samsung’s next Unpacked even was going to take place on January 22, and that there could be a mysterious fourth phone on the roster.

Accounting for the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, that could leave space for the skinny new model. While reports suggest that the latter won’t be available until a little later in 2025, there’s a chance that Samsung will offer us a glimpse at the same time as the rest of the range.

Do we even need a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim or an iPhone 17 Air? Not everyone at TR is convinced that we do, but it’ll be interesting to see if the public agrees.

