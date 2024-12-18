Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 release date revealed, alongside a fascinating new detail

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S25 release date is all but official, courtesy of this new leak, which also provides a tantalising tip.

Seasons tipster evleaks has just posted (via Android Police) what appears to be an official Samsung invite, albeit in Italian, to the company’s next Unpacked event. The date on the invite: “22 gennaio 2025”. In English that’s January 22.

This date isn’t exactly brand new, as it was put forward by leakers just last week. However, the source and nature of this latest leak pretty much puts the stamp on it for us.

There could be more to this invite than a date confirmation, however. If you look closely, you’ll note that the AI symbol that dominates the invite actually consists of the corners of four devices positioned close together.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 invite in Italian
Image: @evleaks

We were expecting three smartphones, as is Samsung’s custom: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. But what could that fourth phone (or device) be?

There have been reports of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, with the South Korean manufacturer tipped to follow (or rather pre-empt) Apple’s lead. However, those rumours suggest that it’ll be hitting the market a little later in the year than the rest of the range, some time in Q2.

Even so, it’s certainly possible that Samsung would offer a little teaser at its biggest launch event of the year. Especially as those aforementioned rumours have tipped the Slim to be something of a limited edition device to test out consumer taste for such a model.

The tipster also posted low-res renders of the Galaxy S25 Plus, which seems to back up what we’d already heard. Bezel size is down, the corners may just be a tad less curvy, but otherwise it’s a familiar shape.

We also got confirmation that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to have incredibly small bezels and a less Note-like shape.

