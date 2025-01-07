Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date now official

Samsung has officially issued invitations to its next big Unpacked launch event, at which the Galaxy S25 series is set to be announced.

The next big Samsung Unpacked launch event will take place in San Jose on January 22, and we’re expecting the Galaxy S25 family to receive a full airing. That released date had been leaked in mid December, alongside the key artwork suggesting that Samsung will be announcing as many as four new phones at the event.

As you can see from the screen grab above, the teaser material for Samsung’s big event shows what appears to be Samsung’s Galaxy AI logo (or is that Google’s Gemini logo?) formed out of the corners of four shady devices. It’s been speculated that Samsung could be set to add a new Slim model to the roster, alongside the usual S, S Plus, and S Ultra models.

Samsung’s official invite is accompanied by a 15 second teaser video that reflects the aforementioned artwork. It concludes with what appears to be an AI assistant request to find out when the Galaxy Unpacked event takes place.

If there was any doubt that the focus for the Galaxy S25 series will once again be on AI rather than any great hardware innovations, the accompanying invite puts that to rest. “Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive,” it leads off.

“The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.”

Samsung goes on to promise that the event will feature “premium Galaxy innovations that bring seamless convenience into every moment of your life”.

The Samsung Unpacked event will be streamed live on Samsung’s website, as well as the Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel from 6pm GMT. We’ll be covering it all here if you can’t make the live event.