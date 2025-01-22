Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything we know so far

Samsung officially confirmed the existence of a slimmer Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone with a brief teaser during its Galaxy S25 launch event on January 22.

After the event detailing the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company took a few seconds to confirm there’s more to come from the range.

In Samsung’s very own “one more thing” moment, Samsung described the phone as a “culmination of our most innovative technology, packed into a form that’s sleek, powerful and unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

Following multiple rumours about a Galaxy S25 ‘Slim’ to rival a potential iPhone 17 Air model, Samsung has beaten its long-time smartphone adversary to the announcement.

Samsung, of course, is no stranger to the ‘Edge’ nomenclature for Galaxy S series phones, having previously used it to describe handsets with curved screens that went beyond the conventional edges.

Samsung is keeping the cards close to its chest right now. The tease during the event showed the various components coming together to show a super slim-looking phone. Samsung confirmed the name but nothing more.

The phone was actually on display for attendees of the Unpacked event in Korea. You can judge for yourself how slim it looks because Samsung isn’t saying anything thus far.

Galaxy S25 Edge specs

In terms of specs, previous rumours have suggested a 6.4mm thickness, which would make it almost 25% thinner than the new Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the Snapdragon 8 Elite would still be on board, there would likely be other compromises elsewhere. Otherwise, why wouldn’t Samsung just make the S25 Ultra this thin?

Perhaps we’ll see less camera tech on board because of the space needed to cram periscope lenses into the mainline phones? Perhaps a smaller battery? Time will tell.

Unfortunately we have no concrete information from Samsung about when this phone might arrive on the scene or how much it could cost. Reports have suggested it may arrive in April or May.