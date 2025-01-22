Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything we know so far

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung officially confirmed the existence of a slimmer Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone with a brief teaser during its Galaxy S25 launch event on January 22.

After the event detailing the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company took a few seconds to confirm there’s more to come from the range.

Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker for better than half price

Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker for better than half price

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker is selling at better than half price on Amazon ahead of the Galaxy S25 launch.

  • Amazon
  • Save 55%
  • Now £17.89
View Deal

In Samsung’s very own “one more thing” moment, Samsung described the phone as a “culmination of our most innovative technology, packed into a form that’s sleek, powerful and unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

Following multiple rumours about a Galaxy S25 ‘Slim’ to rival a potential iPhone 17 Air model, Samsung has beaten its long-time smartphone adversary to the announcement.

Samsung, of course, is no stranger to the ‘Edge’ nomenclature for Galaxy S series phones, having previously used it to describe handsets with curved screens that went beyond the conventional edges.

Samsung is keeping the cards close to its chest right now. The tease during the event showed the various components coming together to show a super slim-looking phone. Samsung confirmed the name but nothing more.

The phone was actually on display for attendees of the Unpacked event in Korea. You can judge for yourself how slim it looks because Samsung isn’t saying anything thus far.

Galaxy S25 Edge specs

In terms of specs, previous rumours have suggested a 6.4mm thickness, which would make it almost 25% thinner than the new Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the Snapdragon 8 Elite would still be on board, there would likely be other compromises elsewhere. Otherwise, why wouldn’t Samsung just make the S25 Ultra this thin?

Perhaps we’ll see less camera tech on board because of the space needed to cram periscope lenses into the mainline phones? Perhaps a smaller battery? Time will tell.

Galaxy S25 Edge price and release date

Unfortunately we have no concrete information from Samsung about when this phone might arrive on the scene or how much it could cost. Reports have suggested it may arrive in April or May.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago

You might like…

Galaxy S25 Ultra screen can survive above head-height drops

Galaxy S25 Ultra screen can survive above head-height drops

Chris Smith 28 mins ago
Best One UI 7 Features: The seven top Galaxy S25 software upgrades

Best One UI 7 Features: The seven top Galaxy S25 software upgrades

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is essentially a Google Gemini phone

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is essentially a Google Gemini phone

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to know right now

Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to know right now

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
The iPhone 17 Air design may have just leaked

The iPhone 17 Air design may have just leaked

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are surprisingly easy to remove

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are surprisingly easy to remove

Jon Mundy 14 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access