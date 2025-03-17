Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price leak suggests it’ll be anything but affordable

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to cost a sizeable amount when it launches.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to cost between €1200 and €1300 when it launches, according to a report. That’s for the 12GB RAM and 256GB model. This should see it above £1000 and $1000, although no UK or US pricing has of yet been revealed.

The super-slim phone will also come in a 512GB option, which is expected to cost between €1300 and €1400. That’s a little less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which retails for €1470, but more than the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

Colour reveal

The report goes on to say that the phone, which is being touted as the slimmest in the S25 range, will come in three colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icy Blue and Titanium Jet Black. Not the most eye-catching sounding colours, we must say.

Samsung first revealed the S25 Edge alongside the S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra at its Unpacked event earlier in the year.

We only got a very brief glimpse of the phone then as the Edge didn’t hit shelves at the same time as the other trio of devices.

The slim S25 Edge in all its glory

We got a further glimpse of the phone at MWC 2025, however as of yet we’ve not had our hands on it – instead, it’s only been displayed behind glass. The specs of the device haven’t been confirmed either, although it’ll likely use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy as the S25 Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe has previously suggested the phone will weigh 162g and measure just 5.84mm thick. It’ll also pack two cameras on the rear – one less than the rest of the S25 family.

Samsung will surely be keen to get the phone out and onto shelves before Apple launches the rumoured iPhone 17 Air later in the year. Like the S25 Edge, the iPhone 17 Air looks like it’ll use its slim dim

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to go on sale in the coming months after being announced in January.