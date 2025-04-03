Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge might be too slim for its own good
Samsung teased the ultra-slim addition to the Galaxy S25 collection earlier this year, and even showcased it in the flesh at MWC – but the slimline design might be causing manufacturing issues so significant that it could be shelved altogether.
The company never officially confirmed when in 2025 the Galaxy S25 Edge might launch, but rumours all pointed towards an April reveal – initially, anyway.
Earlier this week, several leakers including the well-known Max Jambor and Ice Universe suggested that the launch had been pushed back to sometime in May or June.
However, the leakers didn’t provide any potential reason for the phone’s delay, though South Korean publication ET News claims it isn’t due to quality issues.
Instead, it could be delayed due to South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol’s impeachment trial, which begins tomorrow, 4 April 2025. The report claims that Samsung wouldn’t want anything to distract from the launch.
That would be somewhat understandable given the amount of excitement the ultra-thin phone has caused so far, but more recent rumblings suggest something much more problematic could be afoot – so much so that Samsung could cancel the launch entirely.
In a WinFuture report published earlier today, famed leaker Roland Quandt claims that the delay is down to “technical reasons” and that, as a result, more testing of the phone is necessary ahead of launch.
The sources, which are reportedly “close to Samsung”, didn’t specify what those technical issues might be, but Quandt is of the impression that they could be huge, claiming that it’s “questionable whether Samsung will bring the S25 Edge to market at all.”
This would be a massive blow to Samsung, not only because it has confidently teased the hardware for the past few months, but also because the competing iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be on track for release alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 collection, likely in September 2025.
Could the feature-packed slimline phone be too much for Samsung?
As with the initial rumours, the sources who claim the Galaxy S25 Edge is suffering from potentially significant technical issues don’t go into any real detail about what the problem is.
However, given that the phone’s entire focus is on being as thin as possible, it’s almost certainly something to do with cramming all the components into an ultra-thin chassis.
After all, Samsung produces all kinds of phones, including foldables, without issue, so it has to be something specific to the Galaxy S25 Edge causing the issues.
It’s hard to believe that Samsung might not launch the phone at all, but if it truly can’t fix these issues in good time, it wouldn’t make sense to launch it. Samsung certainly won’t risk another Galaxy Note 7-level incident, after all.