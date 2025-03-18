The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to get a huge free upgrade

Samsung has finally confirmed details surrounding the hotly anticipated rollout of One UI 7 – and it’s beginning in a few weeks’ time.

As confirmed by the Korean tech giant, the rollout of One UI 7 will begin on 7 April 2025 with the Samsung Galaxy S24 collection, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, before “gradually rolling out to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.”

So, why is the One UI 7 update such a big deal? As we’ve already seen from the software’s debut on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 collection, the Android 15-based software update brings sweeping changes to Samsung’s custom Android skin.

That starts with a much simpler approach to Home screen design, along with redesigned One UI widgets and a reimagining of the customisable lock screen, though the tweaks and changes permeate practically every area of the operating system.

App and shortcut icons have been redesigned, and even small elements like the battery charging icon have had a facelift to match.

Our reviewer praised the software on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra back in January, claiming that One UI’s “genuinely notable UX upgrade” is worth getting excited about.

“It introduces a redesigned UI with new icons, new animations and more that help the phone feel fresh, while also sporting new features like a split control centre and notification shade, redesigned notifications and even an updated multitasking menu.”

It’s more than just a facelift, though. At the launch of the Galaxy S25 collection, Samsung claimed that One UI 7 was designed with AI in mind, and as such, it’ll deliver a bunch of new and upgraded Galaxy AI features to its older devices.

This includes the Now Bar, which provides real-time updates from apps, improvements to the Writing Assist feature, the ability to create images in Drawing Assist using a combination of text, images, and sketches, and Audio Eraser tech, which lets you remove unwanted noise in videos.

That said, certain AI features, like the Now Brief feature that delivers a personalised summary in the morning and evening, will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S25 collection.

It’s great news for Samsung Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 owners then, and Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets will also receive the update in the coming months.