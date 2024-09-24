Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaks in official video

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has seemingly leaked in an official-looking video.

Arch tipster Evan Blass, aka EVleaks, has posted a short 85-second-long promotional video of the Galaxy S24 FE to his X (formerly Twitter) account (via Android Police). It looks decidedly slick and professionally put together, and if it’s not the real deal we’d be very surprised indeed.

It starts as an unboxing video of sorts, opening out with a shot of the box from all angles, before whipping off the lid and showing the rear of the phone. We then get a look at the rest of the contents of the box, which really isn’t too interesting in a modern phone. There’s a charging cable, some light documentation, a SIM pin, and that’s about it.

The following bit is far more noteworthy, as it shows the Galaxy S24 FE from the rear and side in all five of its colour options. There’s Blue, Graphite (essentially black), Gray (the closest thing to white here), Mint, and Yellow.

As for how the phone itself looks, well, it looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (pictured above) in terms of layout and colour tones, but with a Galaxy S24-like flattened rim.

Next comes the basic spec splurge. We get a close up of the camera section with some blurb on the Galaxy S24 FE’s “Stunning low-light portraits with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine”, accompanied by Samsung’s claim that this is the most powerful camera ever in the FE series.

If that sounds like a bumper camera upgrade is on the cards, the following camera spec page sounds a note of caution. It looks like the same 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP 3x telephoto cameras as the Galaxy S23 FE, with the same 10MP selfie cam. There’s a chance we’re getting some new sensors here, but our money would be on Samsung going the AI processing route with its improvements.

Next up is confirmation of previous rumours that the Galaxy S24 FE will be running on Samsung’s own Exynos 2400e, which is seemingly an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400 that runs the global Galaxy S24 variant.

We next learn that the Galaxy S24 FE is getting a larger 6.69-inch FHD+ display (up from 6.4-inch in the Galaxy S23 FE), with a higher peak brightness of 1900 nits (up from 1450 nits).

There’s a new 4700 mAh battery, which doesn’t sound all that big, but represents an upgrade on the 4500 mAh Galaxy S23 FE cell.

The use of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ to the front and back should make the new phone tougher than the outgoing model, which only used Gorilla Glass 5 to sandwich its aluminium frame. An IP68 water and dust resistance rating makes a return, which is always welcome.

Naturally, Galaxy AI will be a strong focus come launch, though there’s surprisingly little of it in this teaser video. We should learn more about that very soon indeed, with a launch tipped for this coming Thursday, September 26.