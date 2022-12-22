 large image

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch event date tipped

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be announced at an Unpacked event on February 1, according to several tipsters.

Established Samsung leaker Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to claim that Samsung will be holding a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

While the Galaxy S23 isn’t mentioned here by name, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this will be what’s featured on February 1. Samsung always uses such Galaxy Unpacked events to launch its major flagship smartphones, and the Galaxy S23 family is next in line.

One reliable tipster giving us a launch date is compelling enough, but three is pretty much nailed on. Following the above tweet, fellow tipster OnLeaks replied with a pair of GIFs signalling his agreement.

Another tipster with a solid track record, Max Jambor, also replied with the added detail that the Samsung Unpacked event will actually fall on February 2 for most of the world. This would be a reference to the rumour that Samsung will be holding this Unpacked event in San Francisco. The joy of time zones means that Asia would end up watching the event on February 2.

The first week of February was tipped as the launch date for the Galaxy S23 at the end of November, but things just got a whole lot more specific. It falls in line with the four preceding Galaxy S launches, three of which landed in February and one of which (the Galaxy S21) landed in January.

We’re not expecting a radical overhaul with the Galaxy S23, but you can expect a significant power bump provided by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, is tipped for a huge 200MP main camera sensor.

