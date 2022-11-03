 large image

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera spec leaks

Jon Mundy

Camera specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have seemingly leaked online, revealing a mixture of the exciting and the familiar.

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter once again, this time to offer a glimpse at the camera set-up of Samsung’s forthcoming flagship phone refresh.

As you can see, the exciting addition to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks to be a 200-megapixel main camera. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera is ‘only’ 108MP. Tsk.

We’ve heard rumours of a 200MP camera in the flagship S23 line before. Samsung announced its first 200MP sensor more than a year ago now, so it’s high time we saw such a thing in one of the manufacturer’s own phones.

What we haven’t heard is a hint as to how the rest of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera system will shape. The answer: very much like the current model.

According to Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 10MP 3x telephoto, a 10MP periscope, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. That sounds an awfully lot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra set-up to us.

Of course, given that we described the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera setup as “brilliantly versatile” and one of the best on the market – especially in the zoom department – that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Even with similar hardware, we’d back Samsung to make further improvements to its algorithms, together with the extra image processing power that the new phone will inevitably supply.

