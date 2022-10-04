 large image

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus battery details leak

More spec details concerning the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have hit the internet, this time granting us an insight into their likely battery capacities.

According to Dutch website GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will received a battery capacity bump to 4,700mAh, which represents an increase of 200mAh from the Galaxy S23 Plus.

It’s not such good news for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will reportedly stay the same 5,000mAh capacity as its predecessor. That doesn’t sound like too much of an issue in pure size terms, but it’s worth remembering that one of our main criticisms of the generally excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was that its “Battery life should be better”.

We’re hopeful that the inevitable provision of a new and more energy-efficient processor will improve things for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, at any rate.

The report also claims that both the Galaxy S23 Plus and the regular Galaxy S23 will sport the same 12MP ultra-wide cameras as their immediate predecessors. It’s not stated how the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra’s ultra-wide will shape up.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S23 is set to maintain the basic feel of the Galaxy S22, albeit with a simplified camera module design. One notable improvement could be a new and improved 4K-ready 12MP selfie camera.

Elsewhere, recent render leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will keep the same basic Galaxy Note-like design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and may also sport the same camera system.

