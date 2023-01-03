 large image

Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped for minor display upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could come with a small but potentially significant display upgrade.

With Samsung’s next big Unpacked event mere weeks away, we’re receiving a steady drip feed of leaks and tips about what we’re going to be seeing. We know all the big stuff surrounding the Galaxy S23 launch already, but it’s the small details that remain elusive.

One such detail may have just been revealed, thanks to @TheGalox_ (via TechRadar). According to the tipster, both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will both pack a display that can drop from a peak of 120Hz to 24Hz, and quite possibly down to 10Hz.

That wouldn’t make these screens as flexible as that of their big brother, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be able to dip right down to 1Hz where necessary. However, given that both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus displays could only drop to 48Hz, it would represent real progress.

Screens that can drop to a lower refresh rate as well as rising to a higher one are far more energy efficient than more static examples. It enables such screens to smartly conserve energy when not displaying content that requires the ultimate smoothness.

We’re expecting Samsung to announce the Galaxy S23 family at a San Francisco launch event on February 1. While all three phones will likely look similar to their immediate predecessors, they should benefit from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power and larger batteries.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, could get a camera spec bump with a 200MP main sensor.

